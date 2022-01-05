The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now official

Update 4/1/22 10:50: We already know the prices and gift of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in Spain.

Samsung today presented the expected Galaxy S21 FE after weeks of rumors and leaks. The new phone sits on the frontier that separates mid-range devices from flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy 21 FE has a plastic back cover (‘glasstic’) with a metal frame, and is available in four different colors: Olive Green, Lavender, White or Dark Gray.

The camera island on the rear is reminiscent of last year’s Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 + design. The front glass is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, which should remove most scratches and scuffs, and the phone has IP68 water and dust resistance.

In addition, it has dual stereo speakers and a fingerprint sensor built into the screen, but it lacks a headphone jack.

It has a 6.4 ″ AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Inside, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the most powerful chip from early last year that has only recently been surpassed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

What is important to mention here is that most units of the Galaxy S21 FE will be equipped with the chipset Snapdragon 888, and only some Asian markets will get an Exynos 2100 version.

With 6 or 8 GB of RAM, The Galaxy S21 FE is not as well equipped as the flagships, but it should offer enough performance for almost everyone. It has 128 or 256 GB of storage, although it is not expandable via microSD.

The Galaxy S21 FE comes with a 12 MP ultra wide angle camera and 12 MP wide angle camera, as well as a 8 MP telephoto It can achieve up to 30X digital zoom. The selfie camera is 32MP and is aimed at the youthful target audience of the phone.

Of course, Samsung has endowed the camera with a lot of new software, such as an AI-assisted self-portrait mode, a dual video recording mode that seems ideal for vlogging, as well as the usual long exposure night mode.

As for the battery, it has a capacity of 4,500 mAh with support for wireless charging. You can charge the phone with cable up to 25W, but you should know that there is no charger included in the phone box.

The Galaxy S21 FE is technically the first device to ship with Android 12 and One UI 4 out of the box.

Availability and price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE arrives in Spain priced at € 759 for 6GB / 128GB Y € 829 for 8GB / 256GB. The 8GB / 128GB variant does not seem to be available in our country.

For a limited time, from today until January 31, 2022, you will receive Galaxy Buds2 as a gift when you buy your Galaxy S21 FE.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications

Screen 6.4-inch FHD + Dynamic AMOLED 2X display Super smooth 120Hz refresh rate 240Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode Vision protector with AI-based blue light control Security Optical fingerprint sensor Dimensions & Weight 74.5 x 155.7 x 7.9mm, 177g Camera 12MP F2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Camera, FOV 123˚ 12MP Dual Pixel AF Wide Angle Camera, OIS, F1.8 8MP Telephoto Camera 30x Spatial Zoom, F2.4 32MP F2.2 selfie camera, FOV 81˚ Processor Octa-Core 5nm 64-bit processor Memory 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage Battery 4,500mAh Load 25W wired 15W wireless Wireless charging sharing Operating system Android 12 Net 2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G LTE FDD, 4G LTE TDD, 4G 4 × 4 MIMO, 5G Sub6 FDD, 5G Sub6 TDD, 5G 4 × 4 MIMO Pay Samsung Pay with NFC Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor Waterproof IP68



