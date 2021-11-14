The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is completely leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is not the best kept secret of the Korean company. To this day, we have already seen countless pictures, specs, and even heard that the phone had been canceled but later revived.

Today marketing materials have been leaked that allow us to appreciate the smartphone in all its splendor.

These images and specifications come courtesy of CoinBRS, which claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a version with Exynos 2100 and another with Snapdragon 888. It looks like it will have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage

It will have a 6.4 ″ 120 Hz AMOLED FHD + display protected by Gorilla Glass with a hole-punched camera in the center and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

At the rear, we will find a triple camera set at the rear. The main camera will have a 64MP sensor, and there will also be an ultra-wide-angle and a depth camera. The front camera appears to be 32MP.

As for the battery, it is said to have a 4,500 mAh battery with 15W charge. Lastly, CoinBRS says that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch with Android 11 (not Android 12).



