The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is completely filtered: this will be the next titan of the brand

For the past few months, leaks have been popping up about el Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. According to the different rumors, it could be that the new terminal of the South Korean company arrives next month, February, so we would start the new year 2022 with a new wonder of the company based in Seoul.

In the last of the leaks we have found the full specifications of the smartphone, so if you want to know more, we will tell you all about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition that could come soon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: this will be the next phone of the Korean giant

The new S series terminal will have a Dynamic AMOLED screen with a diagonal of 6.4 inches and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in addition to Full HD + resolution. On the screen we find a perforation in the upper central part where the selfie camera is located.

enlarge photo Design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung

If we look under the hood of the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, we find an octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Of course, as with the other models of the Galaxy S series, Samsung will use the Exynos 2100, in some regions.

The phone has already been seen on Geekbench several times with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The versions that we will be able to find for internal storage will be 128GB and 256GB, without the option of expanding it, since it seems that the company has preferred to do without the micro SD card slot.

The Galaxy S21 FE would have a triple camera at the rear with an LED flash. The main sensor would be 12 MP with aperture f / 1.8. Next, its ultra-wide lens would also be 12 MP and with f / 2.2 aperture and finally, an 80 MP camera with 3x optical zoom. In the case of the selfie camera, it would arrive with 32 MP.

Other leaks suggest that the terminal would have a battery capacity of 4,370 mAh. The smartphone is expected to feature a 25W fast charge and 15W wireless charging. In addition, it will have Android 12 as standard, in addition to guaranteeing updates to Android 15. It would also offer IP68 water resistance. At the moment, no data on the price is known, but it is expected to cost approximately $ 699 in its base model.

Undoubtedly, a very attractive price for a terminal of these characteristics, so it could be the next best seller of the Korean manufacturer.

