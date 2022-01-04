The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is already official to rule in the high range

It has been a year since the launch of the Galaxy S21 family (Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21), and now is when officially The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G arrives. Of course, it is not a total surprise, since with many leaks that have been appearing due to the success of its predecessor.

Taking advantage of the celebration of CES 2022, Samsung has taken the opportunity to officially present to the world its new Galaxy S20 FE. A model that comes with cuts in its benefits to have a cheaper price. What’s more, this new smartphone has some features of its predecessor.

A phone that shines with its own light

First of all, mention the Dynamic AMOLED display with a diagonal of 6.4 inches and a Full HD + resolution, refresh rate of 120 Hz and touch sampling frequency of 240 Hz. Not forgetting to mention that the panel has an optical sensor for reading fingerprints.

enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung

This new model of the Galaxy S21 family arrives with the SoC Snapdragon 888, the same as that of the Galaxy Z Fold3 terminal. It is a 5 nm 64-bit octa-core processor, which comes with a configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage with the possibility of being expanded.

Regarding your operating system, has One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. Its battery is 4,500 mAh and it has compatibility with a fast charge of 25W, wireless charging of 15W and reverse charging without cables. As explained from Samsung, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G can charge in a time of 30 minutes connected to the current more than 50% of its battery.

Turning now to photographic section, we find a triple configuration, being its main sensor of 12 MP and aperture f / 1.8, along with a wide angle of 12 MP and aperture f / 2.2 and a telephoto lens of 8 MP of aperture f / 2.4 with an optical zoom of 3 magnification and 30X digital zoom with optical image stabilization in both cases.

enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy S21 FE colors Samsung

If we go to the front, we find a 32 MP selfie camera and f / 2.2 aperture. What’s more, This Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is IP68 certified, so it has resistance to dust and water. Finally, mention that it has the connectivity options that are common in a high-end terminal, including 5G and NFC.

Versions and prices of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Depending on the country where the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will go on sale, Samsung has reported that the four colors will vary, these being dark gray, olive green, white and lavender. It will also have three settings depending on your RAM and internal storage (6GB / 128GB, 8GB / 128GB, and 8GB / 256GB). In Spain we will have this model for an official price of 749 euros, and it will arrive on January 11.

