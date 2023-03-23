The Samsung Galaxy M54 is now official, and it comes with a surprising camera

- Advertisement -

The company samsung has launched a new mid-range phone on the market. And, in this case, he has done it in a rather silent way. And this is curious, since the terminal is quite complete and aims to be a model that will sell quite well (something that has already happened with the device it replaces in the market). We tell you what you will find in the Galaxy M54.

Aesthetically, this terminal maintains the lines that have become common in telephones samsung in this 2023: camera very integrated into the rear casing and very straight edges, but with a slightly angled finish in the corners. Its manufacturing material is plastic -which is not exactly a problem- and, in addition, the screen includes a hole for the selfie camera in the upper area, right in the center.

Since we are talking about the screen, it must be said that one of the big changes of this Samsung Galaxy M54 is that it jumps to the 6.7 inches from 6.4 of the previous generation. This component also has Full HD + resolution and a frequency of 120Hz, so it has everything that can be needed now to see the Android operating system with precision. I myself happen with the videos.

The bet is good, since it solves all the needs that one usually has on a day-to-day basis. So, for example, the processor is a Exynos 1380 of own manufacture with eight cores and a working frequency that reaches up to 2.4GHz. On the other hand, the RAM is 8GB, more than enough for the user experience to be good, even if you have many applications open at the same time. Come on, a full-fledged mid-range that competes without problems with those of OPPO or Xiaomi.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the storage can be chosen between two amounts, 128 and 256 gigabytes, so you will always have a good amount to save your data. And, in addition, there is something that is really positive: connectivity. This is perfectly resolved to what is included Wi-Fi 6 and 5G to access the Internet and, in addition, it does not lack NFC, Bluetooth 5.3; and even has USB type C in the physical section. Therefore, nothing is missing.

Scary battery and convincing camera

In the first case, we say this because the charge of this component is 6,000mAh, more than what is usual to find in mid-range Android phones. It includes 25W fast charging, but perhaps it is a bit low due to the high amperage we are talking about.

In what has to do with the camera, there is good news, since Samsung’s choice is three sensors, with one of 108 megapixels which is a great attraction and surely it will make more than one keep in mind the Galaxy M54 as a purchase option. The two that accompanies it are 8 + 2MP, so it is perfectly fulfilled to be able to publish on networks.

Price of this new phone

The colors in which it initially reaches the market are the blue and silver. And, for the moment, there is no data on what you have to pay to get it, since it depends on each of the regions where the terminal will be put up for sale.

