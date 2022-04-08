Tech NewsMobile

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is now official with an attractive design and powerful features

By: Brian Adam

Samsung’s mid-range has dressed up to receive a new model that aims to conquer a very competitive sector. We talk about Samsung Galaxy M53 5Ga phone that we already knew some details about and that the company has just officially presented.

It counts as main weapons 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD resolutionin addition to a photographic section where its 108-megapixel main camera aims to make a difference with its rivals.

In addition, and how could it be otherwise today, this new mid-range Samsung phone offers the best connectivity options, including 5G so you can surf the Internet at maximum speed.

This is the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

We will start talking about design of this Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, a model that maintains the characteristic lines of its range and that you can find in three different colors to choose the tone that best suits your tastes. Highlight its fingerprint reader located on the side (it could have been integrated into the screen, but Samsung wanted to cut costs) and a hole in the screen to house the front camera.

Colors of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Colors of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Samsung

We turn to the multimedia section, where the screen of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will be one of its great exponents. For starters, this model boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel to provide excellent image quality. To this must be added a Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate so you can enjoy playing your favorite games in the best conditions.

When lifting the hood of this terminal we will find a Samsung Exynos 1080 processor, a SoC manufactured in a 5 nanometer process to guarantee great performance and greater energy efficiency that will result in notable battery savings. To this we must add 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

We have already told you that the other great exponent is seen in the photographic section of the new member of the M family of the Korean company. In this way, the rear camera of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is made up of a quad-lens system with an 108-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. A set that promises some high-rise photographs. We couldn’t forget about its 32-megapixel selfie camera, perfect for making video calls in the best conditions.

We close with Samsung Galaxy M53 5G batterywhich includes a 5,000 mAh battery with a fast charge of 25 W to guarantee that it can support the weight of the hardware of this terminal.

As for his price and release dateSamsung has only shown the terminal and its technical characteristics, so we will have to wait a few weeks until the manufacturer confirms prices and in which markets it will be available.

