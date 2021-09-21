The Samsung Galaxy M22 is now official: a mid-range with a tall screen

The Korean manufacturer has become a benchmark in the mid-range with its M family. And today they have just surprised with the new Samsung Galaxy M22, a model that comes to offer a high quality screen for little money.

The truth is that in the press release that Samsung has published we cannot see all the Samsung Galaxy M22 features, nor its price. But considering that it is an M series model, we can assume that it will not exceed 300 euros.

Regarding the design of this Samsung Galaxy M22, we find a model that bets on a front with reduced frames, in addition to a notch to house the front camera. In the rear we find a module with four cameras, in addition to finishes in aluminum and edged polycarbonate. One detail to keep in mind is that this phone has a 3.5 mm jack, so you can connect a wired headset.

More details of the Samsung Galaxy M22

Moving on to the hardware that hides this new phone from the Korean giant, we will start talking about the Samsung Galaxy M22 screen, consisting of a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with HD + resolution and offering a refresh rate of 90 HZ. It should be noted that, to cut costs, the fingerprint reader is not integrated into the screen, but into one of the sides of the device.

Continuing with the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M22, at the moment we do not know which processor will mount the device, but we could expect the same MediaTek Helio G80 from the Samsung Galaxy A22, since they share almost all the specifications.

On the other hand, this terminal has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage which can be expanded through its microSD card slot up to 512 GB. Moving on to the photographic section, the camera module of the Samsung Galaxy M22 has four lenses on its back to offer some scandal shots. All thanks to its 48-megapixel main camera, supported by an 8-megapixel wide-angle, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor.

We couldn’t forget about her 5,000 mAh battery, more than enough to support all the weight of the hardware of this Samsung Galaxy M22, which will also have a fast charge of 25 W. Regarding its launch date and price, this terminal has just appeared on the Samsung Germany website and, moment, we don’t know the price. But it is clear that its arrival in Europe, available in black, blue and white, is imminent.

