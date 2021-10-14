The Samsung Galaxy M22 and M52 5G arrive in Spain with a discount for advance purchase: official prices and availability

In September, Samsung introduced two new mid-range and low-end phones nestled in its M family, which after its birth became a full-fledged international. They were the new Samsung Galaxy M22 and Samsung Galaxy M52, the first of them with 4G and the second already on the 5G train. It remained for the brand to bring them to Spain and that has already happened.

Samsung has finally announced that its two new phones can now be purchased in our country. The Korean firm brings them with a fairly common formula at this point, that of offering discounts for pre-purchase. In this case, we will have discounts if we buy the models between October 18 and November 1 (209 and 369 euros), and later they will cost 259 euros (Galaxy M22) and 449 euros (Galaxy M52 5G).

The new Galaxy M22 and Galaxy M52 arrive in Spain

With the Samung Galaxy M22 we have a phone with four rear cameras and 48 megapixels for the main one as well as a super wide angle, one with zoom and another with macro focus. And for the front, 13 megapixels for selfies crowning a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh. The fingerprint reader travels to the back of the phone and we have facial recognition unlock.

The 8-core processor of the Galaxy M22 is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space, being able to expand it with a microSD of up to 1TB of additional capacity. Battery, 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charge. The model arrives with Android 11, the update to Android 12 guaranteed, and in two colors to choose from: black and blue. The phone can be purchased from October 18 to November 1 for 209 euros, and from November 2 it will cost 229 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

In the case of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G what we get is a mid-range or super-mid-range phone with the Snapdragon 778 in command of the operations. The processor is accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space and we once again have the microSD tray with up to 1TB of extra capacity. The battery is once again 5,000 mAh and 25W fast charging.

In cameras, this M52 5G arrives with 64 megapixels for the main lens In addition to having a super wide angle and another for macro photography, and on the front we find 32 megapixels embedded in a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED with FullHD + resolution and the fingerprint reader hidden just below. The phone can be purchased for 369 euros from October 18 to November 1, and on November 2 it will cost 449 euros.

Samsung advises us that the phone will be available for pre-purchase both on Amazon and PcComponentes. As of November 2, the date of sale for the rest of the shops, we can find it in the usual stores, and also in the most common online stores.