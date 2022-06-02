The Samsung Galaxy M13 arrives in Spain with a lot of battery and renewed cameras: price and availability

A few days ago, Samsung officially introduced a new device within the Galaxy M range, the Galaxy M13. Unlike its older brothers, the Galaxy M23, M33 and M53, which do have 5G connectivity, this model is content with 4G and, therefore, is on the lowest rung of the family.

It shares many features with its predecessor, the Galaxy M12, including the 8 MP front camera, battery, and Exynos 850 processor. However, raises the resolution of the screen and the main sensor of the rear camera, which now reaches 50 megapixels. Let’s see when and at what price it will land in Spain.

Galaxy M13 price and availability

The new Galaxy M13 will be available from next June 6 at Amazon, PcComponentes and at the Samsung online store. It will be marketed in three different colors (Green, Light Blue and Pink Gold) and in two configurations depending on storage:

Samsung Galaxy M13 4GB/64GB: 209 euros

Samsung Galaxy M13 4GB/128GB: 239 euros

Now, with 50 megapixels on the back

The new Galaxy M13 has a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution and Samsung’s Exynos 850 octa-core processor. It is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card up to 1 TB. It feeds through a 5,000mAh battery Compatible with 15W fast charging.

It also has an 8-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera with a 50 MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 5 MP f/2.2 wide-angle sensor, and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The rest of the important technical characteristics are completed with the side fingerprint reader and the Android 12 operating system under the manufacturer’s One UI 4.1 layer.

