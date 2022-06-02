The Samsung Galaxy M13 arrives in Spain with a lot of battery and renewed cameras: price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M13 arrives in Spain with a lot of battery and renewed cameras: price and availability
A few days ago, Samsung officially introduced a new device within the Galaxy M range, the Galaxy M13. Unlike its older brothers, the Galaxy M23, M33 and M53, which do have 5G connectivity, this model is content with 4G and, therefore, is on the lowest rung of the family.

It shares many features with its predecessor, the Galaxy M12, including the 8 MP front camera, battery, and Exynos 850 processor. However, raises the resolution of the screen and the main sensor of the rear camera, which now reaches 50 megapixels. Let’s see when and at what price it will land in Spain.

Galaxy M13 price and availability

Galaxy M13
The new Galaxy M13 will be available from next June 6 at Amazon, PcComponentes and at the Samsung online store. It will be marketed in three different colors (Green, Light Blue and Pink Gold) and in two configurations depending on storage:

  • Samsung Galaxy M13 4GB/64GB: 209 euros

  • Samsung Galaxy M13 4GB/128GB: 239 euros

Now, with 50 megapixels on the back

Galaxy M13 03

The new Galaxy M13 has a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution and Samsung’s Exynos 850 octa-core processor. It is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card up to 1 TB. It feeds through a 5,000mAh battery Compatible with 15W fast charging.

It also has an 8-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera with a 50 MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 5 MP f/2.2 wide-angle sensor, and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The rest of the important technical characteristics are completed with the side fingerprint reader and the Android 12 operating system under the manufacturer’s One UI 4.1 layer.

Technical sheet of the Samsung Galaxy M13

SAMSUNG GALAXY M13

Screen

LCD 6.6 inches
FullHD+ resolution
Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Processor

Exynos 850

RAM

4GB

Storage

64GB / 128GB
MicroSD up to 1TB

Rear camera

Main: 50 MP f/1.8, AF, OIS
Wide angle: 5 MP f / 2.2, FF
Depth: 2MP f/2.4, FF

Frontal camera

8MP f/2.2, FF

Drums

5,000mAh
Fast charge 15W

Operating system

Android 12 + OneUI 4.1

connectivity

4G/LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

Others

side fingerprint reader

Dimensions and weight

76.9 x 165.4 x 8.4mm
192g

Price

4GB/64GB: 209 euros
4GB/128GB: 239 euros

