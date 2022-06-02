The Samsung Galaxy M13 arrives in Spain, the best phone for 200 euros?

Cheap phones with the Android operating system have become an excellent possibility for those who do not want to spend a lot for a smartphone and do not want to give up being able to do many things, such as checking social networks or surfing the Internet (without forgetting the power videos in the cloud). A new model in this range of the market arrives in Spain, the Galaxy M13of which we tell you what it offers.

This terminal replaces one of the devices that offered the best results last year to the Korean company. And they aim to compete face to face with cheap mobiles from manufacturers such as Xiaomi or realme. With a good finish in the design section and the possibility of buying it in Various colorsit must be said that the rear of this terminal is renewed, since the module for the camera is elongated -which makes it less annoying when you grab it-. On the front, it is striking that the commitment to the notch.

Since we are talking about the front, it should be noted that the screen that is included in the Samsung Galaxy M13 is of 6.6 inches with an LCD technology panel. With a standard frequency of 60 Hz, it should be noted that the component we are talking about has a resolution FullHD+. In other words, you won’t have any problem when it comes to viewing both the games and the multimedia contents that you have stored or are in the cloud.

Samsung

Enough power and good battery

In the first section, it should be noted that the team, which includes android 12 with Samsung’s usual One UI customization, includes a processor of eight cores Exynos 850. This offers correct performance in all kinds of situations and, if you add that it includes 4GB RAM, you can be sure that the feeling of fluidity when using the smartphone is quite good. By the way, the storage, which can be expanded by using microSD cards, can be chosen from two options: 64 or 128 gigabytes. Enough for the vast majority of users.

One of the best features that the Samsung Galaxy M13 has is its battery, which has an amperage of 5,000mAh. This ensures that you can use the smartphone for up to two days without having to look for a plug (here it should be noted that USB type C is included, with the maximum charging power being 15W… which is not exactly much considering the data indicated above) . Incidentally, it should be noted that the thickness that this device has is 8.4 millimeters and the weight stays on 192 gramsa good detail considering the data indicated regarding autonomy.

Samsung

A solvent camera in this phone

Without being the best that exists, something logical due to the fact that this is a terminal with an adjusted price -as you will see later-, it must be said that the Korean firm has found a good solution of three sensors in the rear camera: 50 + 5 + 2 megapixels, highlighting the first that has a focal aperture of F: 18 which allows you to get good photos in low light. As far as the element for taking selfies is concerned, the chosen one is 8 MP, so in principle it should be enough to avoid bad experiences.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Price

Well, the first thing to say is that the day the terminal goes on sale is the June 6 in Spainwith the prices that we leave below depending on the storage capacity chosen:

Samsung Galaxy M13 64 GB: 209 euros

Samsung Galaxy M13 128 GB: 239 euros

