The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is updated with new features. Which are?

One of the great references when buying an activity bracelet is Samsung and its family of Fit smartbands. It is true that Xiaomi and its acclaimed Mi Band series dominate the sector with an iron fist, but models like the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 They are one of the best alternatives to consider.

We are talking about one of the cheapest Samsung smartbands on the market and that was presented in September 2020. Now, the manufacturer has just launched a new update that will make the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 more useful than ever.

As the colleagues at SamMobile, one of the great references in everything related to the Korean company, have discovered, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 has just received a new update in India, corresponding to the firmware version R220XXU1AVB8 and with a weight of 2.16 MB, and that it will bring some functions that are worth highlighting.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 smartband will help you when taking photos with your mobile

enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Samsung

To say that the new update of the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 includes three new features that will provide a plus of usability to this activity bracelet. On the one hand, users will finally be able to control your phone’s camera shutter through this wearable. With this, you can take photos from a distance in the most comfortable way.

The second great novelty comes with the possibility to send a message automatically when you reject a call for whatever reason. Lastly, we have a new feature to monitor your activity when you jump rope.

To say that these changes are limited to users who have an Android 7.0 Nougat phone or higher to control the device’s camera, or Android 6.0 Marshmallow for the rest of the news.

It should be noted that, as we have indicated, at the moment all these news are only available on devices in Indiaalthough it is expected that in the next few days all owners of a wearable of this type will be able to receive the latest update of the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 that significantly improves the usability of an activity bracelet that, already, worked quite a bit well.

In addition, it is excellent news that Samsung continues to improve a product that has been on the market for more than a year, making it clear that it still has some time left. And if you have a Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, now you just have to have a little patience and wait for this interesting update to arrive.

