Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is updated with new features. Which are?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

One of the great references when buying an activity bracelet is Samsung and its family of Fit smartbands. It is true that Xiaomi and its acclaimed Mi Band series dominate the sector with an iron fist, but models like the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 They are one of the best alternatives to consider.

We are talking about one of the cheapest Samsung smartbands on the market and that was presented in September 2020. Now, the manufacturer has just launched a new update that will make the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 more useful than ever.

As the colleagues at SamMobile, one of the great references in everything related to the Korean company, have discovered, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 has just received a new update in India, corresponding to the firmware version R220XXU1AVB8 and with a weight of 2.16 MB, and that it will bring some functions that are worth highlighting.

Read:

How can technology reduce shopping anxiety caused by COVID-19?

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 smartband will help you when taking photos with your mobile

enlarge photo

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Samsung

To say that the new update of the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 includes three new features that will provide a plus of usability to this activity bracelet. On the one hand, users will finally be able to control your phone’s camera shutter through this wearable. With this, you can take photos from a distance in the most comfortable way.

The second great novelty comes with the possibility to send a message automatically when you reject a call for whatever reason. Lastly, we have a new feature to monitor your activity when you jump rope.

To say that these changes are limited to users who have an Android 7.0 Nougat phone or higher to control the device’s camera, or Android 6.0 Marshmallow for the rest of the news.

It should be noted that, as we have indicated, at the moment all these news are only available on devices in Indiaalthough it is expected that in the next few days all owners of a wearable of this type will be able to receive the latest update of the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 that significantly improves the usability of an activity bracelet that, already, worked quite a bit well.

Read:

Telegram is divided into two versions: the Google Play version and the “unrestricted” APK

In addition, it is excellent news that Samsung continues to improve a product that has been on the market for more than a year, making it clear that it still has some time left. And if you have a Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, now you just have to have a little patience and wait for this interesting update to arrive.

>

Previous articleThe semiconductor crisis adds another problem: there are not enough qualified workers
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Smart Gadgets

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is updated with new features. Which are?

One of the great references when buying an activity bracelet is Samsung and its family of Fit...
Tech News

The semiconductor crisis adds another problem: there are not enough qualified workers

The chip crisis has been with us for two years and, as time goes by, data...
Smart Gadgets

Spotify Car Thing or how to control music safely in the car

One of the things that could be improved when listening to music in the car using the...
Tech News

Get more out of your Chromebook: connect it to a monitor or TV

Chromebook laptops are a great option for those who don't have many demands when it comes to...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.