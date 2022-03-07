The Samsung Galaxy family grows with the new A13, M33 5G and M23 5G

A few days ago, following the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Book2, I reflected on how Samsung has managed to create an ecosystem that goes far beyond sharing a name. With advances in UI, the customization layer of the operating system, and that offers a multitude of collaboration functions between the various devices. Now three new smartphones are added and, from the same approach, they are integrated into the Galaxy ecosystem.

Galaxy M23 5G Galaxy M33 5G Galaxy A13 Screen 6.6-inch TFT FullHD+ (1080 x 2408), 120 hertz 6.6-inch TFT FullHD+ (1080 x 2408), 120 hertz 6.6-inch TFT FullHD+ (1080 x 2408), 90 hertz SoC Octa Core (2.2GHz + 1.8GHz) Octa Core (2.4GHz + 2GHz) Octa Core (2.2GHz + 2GHz) RAM 4 gigabytes 6 gigabytes 3/4/6 gigabytes Storage 128 gigabytes 128 gigabytes 32/64/128 gigabytes Net 5G 5G LTE Battery 5,000 milliamps, 25-watt fast charge 6,000 milliamps, 25-watt fast charge 5,000 milliamps, 15-watt fast charge main chamber Main 50 megapixels f / 1.8, wide angle 8 megapixels f / 2.2 and depth sensor 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Main 50 megapixels f / 1.8, wide angle 5 megapixels f / 2.2 and depth sensor 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Main 50 megapixels f / 1.8, wide angle 5 megapixels f / 2.2, macro 2 megapixels f / 2.4 and depth sensor 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera 8 megapixels f/2.2 8 megapixels f/2.2 8 megapixels f/2.2 OS Android 12.0 with OneUI 4.1 Android 12.0 with OneUI 4.1 Android 12.0 with OneUI 4.1 Dimensions and weight 165.5 x 77 x 8.4 millimeters, 198 grams 165.4 x 76.9 x 9.4 millimeters, 215 grams 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 millimeters, 195 grams

In all three cases, we are talking about entry-level devicesalthough both the M23 and M33 offer 5G connectivity, which makes them two outstanding options in this segment. The Galaxy A13, for its part, stays in 4G. Regarding their screens, in all three cases we find TFT panels of 6.8 inches with extended FullHD resolution, with 1,080 x 2,408 pointsyes The big difference is found in the refresh rate, which in the M models is 120 hertz, compared to 90 in the A13.

Already inside, too in all three cases we find octacore SoCs. The fastest option is the one offered by the Galaxy M33 5G, with 2.4 and 2 gigahertz cores. It is followed by the Galaxy A13, in which 2.2 and 2 gigahertz cores are combined, and the M23 closes the list, in which the cores are 2.2 and 1.8 gigahertz. 5G models have 4 and 6 gigs of RAM respectivelywhile the A13 has versions with 3, 4 and 6 gigabytes.

Regarding storage, Galaxy M23 and M33 integrate 128 gigabytesand again in the Galaxy A13 it will be possible to choose between several capacities: 32, 64 and 138 gigabytes. In all three models, yes, it is possible to expand the base capacity with a MicroSD card of up to one gigabyte. And to offer good autonomy, M23 and A13 integrate a 5,000 milliamp battery, which goes up to 6,000 milliamps if we talk about the M33. M23 and M33 have fast charging at 25 watts, which in the case of the A13 is 15 watts.

The main camera of the Galaxy M23 and M33 is practically similar, with three elements, a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Its only difference is the wide-angle sensor, which in the M23 is five megapixels, which goes up to eight in the M33. The A13, meanwhile, integrates four elements: 50 megapixel main sensor, 5 megapixel wide angle, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth sensor.

More information: Samsung