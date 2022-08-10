The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro come with an important option: being able to use them with more than one device at the same time

Coaxial adapted speaker of two, and that now comes to this model to be able to have them connected simultaneously to two sources.

Thus, if, for example, we are working with our computer and listening to music on it, when a call rings and we pick it up, the headphones will detect it and they will allow the music on the computer to stop in order to make the call with the headphones connected to the mobile.



There is also a function called SmartThings Find that allows you to locate the Galaxy Buds2 Pro quickly and easily whether they are inside their case or not. The headphones are available in three new colors: Graphite, White and Bora Purple.

Versions and price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

The new Galaxy Buds2 Pro are now available for pre-order, and the price is 239.89 euros.

