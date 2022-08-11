The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro arrive, perfect for lovers of good sound

- Advertisement -

The company Samsung has had a very complete Unpacked event. Apart from new foldables and smart watches, it has also announced wireless headphones that have one of their features in freedom and, in addition, they compete in all the Apple AirPods. We talk about the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

This accessory, which uses Bluetooth technology to communicate with sound sources, does not use any cables to work, and they have come a long way when it comes to their design. Apart from being striking and being available in several colours, it should be noted that they are More smalls than the previous generation. Specifically, 15%, so they fit better in the ear and improve ergonomics.

And, all this, without losing sound quality, since good internal acoustics are maintained so that definition is one of the features that attract attention as soon as you start using the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. To help with this, there is no lack a Noise Cancellation very high pressure -which works with several microphones- and the possibility of 24 bit sound player. This means that there is no loss of quality compared to what comes from the sound source (which can be from a smartphone to a computer) thanks to the use of a coaxial two-way speaker.

Surround sound in these Samsung helmets

This is something that is currently in demand to enjoy both games and series and movies that are consumed on the move. And, not to disappoint, these headphones have 360 Audio technology which ensures that they will detect without problems the exact place from which an effect arrives. Therefore, the realism they offer very effectively supports what is achieved with the screens that have phones or tablets.

Samsung

As far as autonomy is concerned, there is no problem with these Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. The reason is that thanks to the battery that is included in the carrying case (515 mAh), added to the one in each one of the helmets -61 mAh-, it is possible overcome a day of use without problems. This is perfect for those who spend a lot of time away from home. By the way, a USB type C port is used to charge, these helmets being compatible with technology that enables speed up the process. The improvement over the previous generation exceeds 10%. Nothing bad.

An accessory full of details

We say this because it does not lack water protection, so you can wear them in the gym without fear of damage, and also because they have the use of gestures to control playback. Therefore, the simplicity of use is high (and the same goes for the possibility of using it hands-free, something that is always appreciated). And, always, with the use of technology Bluetooth 5.3 that the operation is perfect.

Samsung

with a weight below 10 grams each of the helmets, these Samsung headphones come in different colors, such as white and purple. Therefore, you will surely find the option that suits you.

This accessory can now be reserved and its initial sale price is €239,898a quite sensible figure considering the good sound they offer.

