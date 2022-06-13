The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will arrive very soon. What will the next rival of the AirPods Pro be like?

Very soon we will have one of the most important appointments of Samsung. The Korean manufacturer will most likely present its next family of folding phones. Although it was initially expected that Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 arrived at the same time, the latest rumors suggested that only the presentation of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would take place, since the headphones would arrive at another time.

Long-awaited headphones since they want to become theThe best alternative to Apple’s AirPods Pro. And let’s remember that the company with the bitten apple will most likely present its next headphones, the AirPods Pro 2, in September of this year, so Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have rivals

Now we have received more information about the upcoming premium headphones from the Seoul-based manufacturer. We do not know if they will finally be called Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Galaxy Buds Pro 2but his presentation is imminent.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 could be presented this month

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 / Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (whatever they are called) entered production today!

— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) June 11, 2022

Now it has been Max Jambor, an expert leaker specializing in Samsung products and who has a high hit rate, who has just published a message on the social network Twitter in which he indicates that the launch of these headphones that want to compete with the AirPods Pro is imminent.

As he has stated, it seems that they will arrive in a few weeks. Also, another well-known informant, SnoopyTech, has indicated that they will arrive in three different colors: Zenith Bora Purple, Zenith Graphite and Zenith White (white, gray and lilac).

The truth is surprise that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are presented before its next generation of folding phoneswith the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as a great exponent, but the firm does not want anything to overshadow the launch of its new smartphones.

Regarding the characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2, the truth is that this time the Korean manufacturer has managed to hide as much information as possible. There have been no major leaks, beyond speculation or the information we publish today.

Although they are expected to offer an improvement in noise cancellation, a design that would be very similar to that of the Galaxy Buds 2 and a sound quality that will take a significant leap in quality to be able to stand up to Apple’s AirPods Pro. Its price? At the moment it is a complete mystery, but we can assume that they will cost about 250 euros.

