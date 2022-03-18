The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro will debut the dedicated Intel graphics

The Galaxy Book2 Pro is one of the laptops with which Samsung will expand an increasingly interesting catalog of PCs. And it will come with the great novelty of dedicated Intel graphics, the Arc Alchemist.

The American retailer B&Hphotovideo has advanced (by mistake, since it was later withdrawn) the price, availability and characteristics of this Galaxy Book2 Pro that we presented to you a few weeks ago. As we said, and among other novelties, the presence of a dedicated Arc Alchemist graphics card stands out, which Intel will officially launch on March 30 at a dedicated event.

What will the Galaxy Book2 Pro look like?

The filtered model is the one that mounts the OLED screen of 15.6 inches and 1080p resolution. Samsung will offer other panels, including a 13.3-inch model. Very thin and light with an aluminum chassis, its hardware base has been updated with 12th generation Intel Core processors, Alder Lake. A Core i7 is mentioned.

It is accompanied by a dedicated graph, which, although the specific model is not mentioned, must be a Intel A370M. Intel said it would offer double the frames per second of the most powerful integrated graphics, the 96 execution unit Xe that is available in processors like the Alder Lake Core i7-1280P.

We see 16 Gbytes of RAM LPDDR5-6400 and a NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD with 512 Gbytes of storage capacity. Among its connectivity, the support for wireless networks stands out WiFi 6E.

There is no more data, but this Galaxy Book2 Pro looks tremendous, fully updated with the latest technologies, weighing 1.13 kg that would be a record for its size and a high-performance OLED screen. The price of the retailer who has leaked it is $1,349.

It will not be the only laptop to debut dedicated Intel graphics and we expect a large number of new models from all manufacturers. In general, the return of Intel to dedicated is very important as an alternative to NVIDIA and AMD, and we expect balance in price, sufficient performance, good software support and enough units to get out of the disastrous moment in production and distribution in the sector. graphic.