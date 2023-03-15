The Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 are official with 5G and a scandalous battery

- Advertisement -

The new phones Samsung mid-range They are already a reality in Spain. The Korean company attacks the most complicated segment in the market because, among other things, the number of firms that exist here is really high. We tell you what you should know both the Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy A34which are the terminals that have been announced.

One of the things that the two terminals share is that they include 5G connectivity, which ensures very good Internet access when you are away from home. In addition, its autonomy is spectacular, since we are talking about reaching the two days of use without problems thanks to the good combination of hardware and software that exists. And, how could it be otherwise, its operating system is Android 13.

This is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

This model, which has a screen of 6.4-inch AMOLED which stands out for reaching a brightness of 1,000 nits (and will have Full HD + resolution and 120Hz), has an eight-core processor inside Exynos 1380 and has 8GB RAM. Therefore, it offers more than enough power to compete with anyone.

As expected, its storage will be at the choice of users between 128 and 256 gigabytes, and the battery has an amperage of 5,000mAh (with 25W fast charge). If we add to this that it includes IP67 water resistance and a rear camera of 50 + 12 + 5 megapixels with optical stabilizationthere is a really complete phone that includes a fingerprint reader on its panel and that weighs 199 grams.

Its price is the following: 499 euros in its most complete versionbeing available in the colors purple, black, white and green.

What the new Galaxy A34 5G offers

There are quite a few options that it shares with the previous terminal, such as its battery or protection against water. But it has important differences, starting with the screen that is 6.6 inchesthe rest of its characteristics being exactly the same.

On the other hand, the processor in this case is a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 with 6 or 8GB of RAM. Regarding storage, it also follows what the aforementioned model offers and which is the superior of all those that reach the mid-range. Its weight is 196 grams and it should be noted that the rear camera has the following sensors: 48+8+5MPcounting the main one with stabilization.

The prices that this terminal that arrives in purple, black and green colors will have is 399 euro the 6 + 128GB model, while the superior one with 8 + 256 gigabytes amounts to €469 (but with a special launch offer that lowers it to the same amount as the most basic option).

