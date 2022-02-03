Search here...
The Samsung Galaxy A53, without secrets: the mid-range with a huge battery and a premiere processor

By: Brian Adam

The A range is one of Samsung’s sales pillars. Little brothers of the Samsung Galaxy S, which come to compete in a mid-range not very cheap, but rich in features. The Galaxy A53 will be one of the next launchesa fairly ambitious bet by the company.

From Winfuture they advance us the design and specifications of this new mobile, that will come with a fairly large battery and with a brand new Exynos. We tell you all the leaked specifications to date.

Exynos 1200 and 5,000mAh, almost nothing

A53

The Galaxy A52 arrived last year with a 4,500mAh battery, a good figure for a mid-range, but far from the main rivals of companies like Xiaomi. According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy A53 will bet on a 5,000mAh batteryaccompanied with a fast charge of 25W.

The processor will also be new, a premiere Exynos 1200 that Samsung will use in the best models of its mid-range. It will have a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz in the high performance cluster, although there is no news about its structure. Yes, there is talk of a base memory of 6 + 128 GB.

For the panel, Super AMOLED technology is expected, 6.5 inches and Full HD + resolution, all accompanied by a refresh rate of 120Hz. The fingerprint reader will be located under it. Regarding connectivity, it will be a 5G mobile, with NFC and the latest version of Bluetooth.

Finally, if we talk about camera, 64 megapixels are expected for the main sensor, with an ultra wide angle of 12 megapixels and two secondary sensors of five, macro and depth. The selfie will be 32 megapixels. A generous hardware configuration for a phone that shouldn’t take too long to see the light of day.

