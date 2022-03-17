The Samsung Galaxy A53 and A33 5G arrive in Spain to dominate the mid-range

Samsung’s A family has positioned itself as one of the great options when buying a mid-range phone. And now the Korean manufacturer has just presented its new Samsung Galaxy A53 and A33 5G.

Two phones that They arrive to assault the mid-range offering very attractive technical characteristics at a moderate price, as you will see later.

This is the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The mid-range flagship arrives with a 6.5-inch screen with AMOLED technology and Full HD + resolution, in addition to having a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung

When raising the hood we will find a Samsung Exynos 1280 processor accompanied with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage or 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Two configurations to which we can add a microSD card of up to 1 TB.

We couldn’t forget about your settings Samsung Galaxy A53 5G camera, where the 64-megapixel main sensor stands out, accompanied by a 12-megapixel wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro sensor and a last lens to capture depth. Do you like selfies? Its 32 megapixel front camera will make you fall in love.

Finally, this mid-range Samsung phone has a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging 25W. Its price? It will be available from March 31.

Samsung Galaxy A53 with 8 GB + 256 GB: 509 euros

Samsung Galaxy A53 with 6 GB + 128 GB: 449 euros

This is the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Regarding the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, this model boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It also has water resistance (IP67 certification) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection like its older brother.

enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Samsung

your processor Exynos 1280 promises more than adequate performance, thanks in part to its 6 GB of RAM. Its 128 GB storage capacity will allow you to install games and applications without any problem.

Moving on to the photographic section, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G camera It offers a 48-megapixel main lens, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Note that it has the same 5,000 mAh battery as its older brother, also maintaining the 25W fast charge. This model more decaffeinated It will be priced at 359 euros and will be available on March 31.The Samsung Galaxy A53 and A33 5G arrive in Spain to dominate the mid-range

>