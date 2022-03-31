The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G arrive in Spain with a presale gift

Samsung’s mid-range recently received a shake with two new models that bet on 5G and quality details; as the AMOLED screen or IP67 resistance. And they are already in Spain: the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G start their sales period with a succulent gift for the most powerful model.

In the field of the mid-range there is a real competition to lower the price as much as possible without neglecting the key components. There Xiaomi and Realme have become strong, a situation that forced Samsung to rethink its strategy. The Galaxy M point precisely to the line that surrounds 200 euros; with the Galaxy A covering a larger space. The latest models show it.

Good features and design with the hallmark of Samsung

The South Korean brand maintains its stamp on the designs and also on the software; as well as in various internal components that Samsung specially manufactures, such as screens, camera or battery sensors. With the arrival in Spain of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Spanish users will have at their disposal a mid-range that, despite a somewhat high price, They maintain the balance between said cost and the characteristics very well..

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is the most content of the couple without its specifications falling excessively. In this sense, the mobile offers a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED displayincludes a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge at 25 W, has a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor and Android 12 with One UI 4.1.

Going up a little step is the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, a mobile that borders on the high range, both for price and for its technical sheet. 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, quad rear camera with 64 megapixel main sensorincludes a 5,000 mAh battery with a 25 W fast charge and part of the day in software.

Let’s go to the important thing: when will they be available? Samsung Galaxy A33 5G pre-purchase will start on April 22; with April 1 for his brother, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. Prices are as follows:

‌Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 6/128GB : 369 euros.

: 369 euros. ‌Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 6/128GB : 449 euros.

: 449 euros. ‌Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 8/256GB: 509 euros.

With the presale of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, the brand will deliver some Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for free.

Technical sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G