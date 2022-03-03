The Samsung Galaxy A33 and Samsung Galaxy A13 4G are left without secrets after the latest leak

Samsung is spoiling the surprise of the renewal of the Galaxy A series. Last month the Samsung Galaxy A53 was almost completely leaked and now the Samsung Galaxy A33 and Samsung Galaxy A13 4G.

According to WinFuture, these three models will be launched very soon with a renewed design and new colors. We can now see this design in great detail in countless leaked imageswhich are accompanied by some specifications.

This will be the Samsung Galaxy A33

The Samsung Galaxy A33 has few secrets left after the latest leak. In it we are told that it will be a 5G mobile with Exynos 12006 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that, as we can see in the leaked photos, will be available in the colors white, black, blue and orange.

The photos show us the front with a drop-shaped notch, on a screen that would be 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz and with Full HD + resolution. The fingerprint reader is nowhere in sight, so it is expected to be under the screen.

We do not have the specifications of the cameras yet, although we can see that it will have four lenses and a high modulus, the same color as the back. It is the same design line that we saw in the Galaxy A53, although as we will see below, it is different from that of the Galaxy A13.

This will be the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G

The Samsung Galaxy A13 has also been leaked, which on this occasion would have 4G connectivity, because the 5G model has already been announced. It would launch with Exynos 850 on board and a version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory.

WinFuture tells us that we would be facing a mobile with a 6.6-inch LCD-panel with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The notch on this occasion is V-shaped and would hide an 8-megapixel front camera. The fingerprint reader appears to be on the power button.

From the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G we do have details of its cameras: 48 megapixel main sensor, 5 MP wide angle and macro sensor and for portrait mode, both of two megapixels. All this lenses that do not protrude from the rear, as in the Samsung Galaxy A32. Three colors available: white, black and blue.

Finally we have the battery, which would have a capacity of 5,000 mAh and support for 15W fast charging. With all this information, the only thing missing is for Samsung to make it official. We don’t know when, but it should be soon.

Via | WinFuture