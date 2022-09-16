HomeMobileAndroidThe Samsung Galaxy A23 5G arrives in Spain for less than 300...

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G arrives in Spain for less than 300 euros and with YouTube Premium as a gift

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G arrives in Spain for less than 300 euros and with YouTube Premium as a gift
the samsung galaxy a23 5g arrives in spain for less
- Advertisement -

At the beginning of August, Samsung officially presented its new galaxy A23 5G. It was a version of the Galaxy A23 that only differed from it in the processor, since the new model had a brain capable of supporting 5G connectivity.

Samsung did not give us any details about its price or the countries in which it would be available. Now, finally, it has confirmed that it will arrive in Spain and has revealed how much it will cost. We already told you that it is somewhat more expensive than its predecessor, the Galaxy A22 5G.

- Advertisement -

Do you use pirated cartridges? They can compensate you if you have one of these HP printers

Price and availability of the Galaxy A23 5G

Galaxy A23 5g 03

The new Galaxy A23 5G is now available in Spain at two colors (blue or black) and in two configurations depending on its internal memory:

  • - Advertisement -

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 4GB/64GB: 279 Euros

  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 4GB/64GB: 299 euros

In addition, Samsung has announced that those users who purchase a Galaxy A23 5G will be able to enjoy two-month free trial of YouTube Premium (the price of the subscription is 11.99 euros per month).

- Advertisement -

More 5G and more megapixels for the entry range

Galaxy A23 5g

Samsung has provided the Galaxy A23 5G with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, a side fingerprint reader and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charge. Inside, it hides the Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of expandable internal storage.

Google Docs adds a template to write emails collaboratively

In the photographic section, we have an 8 megapixel front camera and a rear camera with 50 megapixel main sensor, 5 megapixel wide angle and two 2 megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth reading. It comes with Android 12 under One UI 4.1.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G data sheet

SAMSUNG GALAXY A23 5G

Screen

LCD 6.6 inches
FullHD+ resolution
Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Processor

Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM

4GB

Storage

64GB / 128GB + Micro SD up to 1TB

Rear camera

Main: 50 MP f/1.8, OIS
Wide angle: 5 MP f / 2.2
Macro: 2MP f/2.4
Depth: 2MP f/2.4

Frontal camera

8MP f/2.2

Drums

5,000mAh
Fast charge 25W

Operating system

Android 12 + OneUI 4.1

connectivity

5G, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C

Others

side fingerprint reader
samsung-knox

Dimensions and weight

165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm
197g

Price

4GB/64GB: €279
4GB/128GB: €299

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

The best apps for vegans and those who want to eat less meat

One of the most recent trends are the applications that are focused on the...
5G News

Don’t miss out on the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red...

More like this

Microsoft

Microsoft Teams ringtone available as a remix of a tiktoker in Teams

A tiktoker remixed the default Teams ringtone. Microsoft liked it so much that it...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...
Tech News

WhatsApp and the reason why you can’t open the links your friends send you

Do you use WhatsApp for various things? So you should be attentive...

© 2021 voonze.com.