The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G arrives in Spain for less than 300 euros and with YouTube Premium as a gift

At the beginning of August, Samsung officially presented its new 5G. It was a version of the Galaxy A23 that only differed from it in the processor, since the new model had a brain capable of supporting 5G connectivity.

Samsung did not give us any details about its price or the countries in which it would be available. Now, finally, it has confirmed that it will arrive in Spain and has revealed how much it will cost. We already told you that it is somewhat more expensive than its predecessor, the Galaxy A22 5G.

Price and availability of the Galaxy A23 5G

The new Galaxy A23 5G is now available in Spain at two colors (blue or black) and in two configurations depending on its internal memory:

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 4GB/64GB: 299 euros

In addition, Samsung has announced that those users who purchase a Galaxy A23 5G will be able to enjoy two-month free trial of YouTube Premium (the price of the subscription is 11.99 euros per month).

More 5G and more megapixels for the entry range

Samsung has provided the Galaxy A23 5G with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, a side fingerprint reader and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charge. Inside, it hides the Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of expandable internal storage.

In the photographic section, we have an 8 megapixel front camera and a rear camera with 50 megapixel main sensor, 5 megapixel wide angle and two 2 megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth reading. It comes with Android 12 under One UI 4.1.

