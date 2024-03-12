The Samsung function that will save you a lot of time on a daily basis: how to automate (almost) everything on Galaxy phones

Mobile phones can do an infinite number of things. Today, more than ever, they are real pocket computers with the ability to be powerful work tools, sources of entertainment and, of course, incredible cameras to capture high-quality photos and videos. But beyond all this, it is also true that mobile phones are now smarter than ever.

Many manufacturers have worked on automation capabilities for mobile, and in the case of Samsung and Galaxy devices, these capabilities allow the mobile phone (or tablet) to perform certain tasks on its own under the conditions that we indicate. This function is called “Routines” and is a not very well-known feature that is really useful.

How to save time and be more productive using Bixby Modes and Routines

In reality, this offers not only greater productivity but also a greater disconnection when we really want to rest. The idea is that the mobile do certain things automatically Without us having to tell you, you only need to configure it once, following these steps for each routine:

Access the menu settings

Then go to the section Modes and routines

Select a default mode or create a new one

Configure the mode by selecting the conditions under which it will activate, and the actions it will perform when active

Let’s look at an example: every day when we get to work we want to avoid distractions on our mobile, so we usually silence it and deactivate notifications. But with Samsung Galaxy routines we can take this to the next level: It is possible to configure that when you arrive at work, the mobile phone deactivates notifications but still allows some (from work-related apps, for example, such as Calendar or Teams). You can also activate power saving mode and even restrict the use of some applications.

It is possible to automate the mobile phone to change its settings depending on the time or place where we are.

The mobile will detect that we are at work by the location of the device, or when connecting to a WiFi network, or simply because we have indicated the time we are in the office. Likewise, when we get home, we can configure another Routine to be activated, deactivating email notifications and work apps, and prioritizing entertainment and rest.

SEE ALSO How to save your parking with Android Auto without touching your phone We must configure the conditions under which we want the Mode or routine to be activated (schedule, location), and the actions that the mode must perform (avoid using applications, silence notifications, modify the brightness on the screen, etc.)

The Modes and Routines feature is based on the same idea as the program IFTTT, that is, “If This, Then That”, in Spanish: If this, then that. In other words: If this condition is met, do the following. Therefore, the Modes and Routines work according to the condition to perform actions. If it gets dark, reduce the screen brightness. If we are at university, avoid access to social networks. Etc.

The possibilities are many, and It will depend on the creativity we have when creating the routinessince there are some factory-programmed modes in the Samsung Galaxy, but the greatest benefit is in creating custom modes, and adding as many conditions and actions as we want.

We can configure these modes to be activated automatically, or activate them manually from the quick settings menu (by swiping twice from the top of the screen).

Some of the actions available to configure in Modes and routines.

For example, I usually take my dog ​​for a walk at different times of the day, and I have created a routine in which my phone detects that I have gone to the park and activates the most important notifications (since my phone is usually in “Do not disturb” mode. ” when I am on business hours), and also activates music playback on Spotify, to enjoy a song during the walk.

There are so many options you could spend hours exploring the alternatives: record the screen, change the screen brightness, the font size, access applications, open two apps at the same time, turn on the flashlight, read notifications out loud (ideal if we are in the car), change the volume of the notifications, and many more, some actions are directly related to the applications (such as, for example, playing music in a streaming app).

This is a very useful tool It takes some time to set up, but it’s worth it. Since I have discovered its potential I cannot stop using it, and it has really allowed me not only to save time throughout the day, but also to help me concentrate and be more productive during work, or whenever I need it.

Cover photo | Ricardo Aguilar for Xataka

In Apps ProBox | I’ve been testing One UI 6 for a month and these are my favorite features

In Apps ProBox | I’ve been using Android for more than twelve years and these are my tips for organizing the home screen