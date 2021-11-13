The Samsung Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU will be presented in ten days

Samsung unveiled earlier this year that it would be adding AMD graphics to its most powerful Exynos processors.

In early June, AMD confirmed that the next flagship Exynos processor will include RDNA2 graphics.

Today Samsung has given a strong clue about when it will present said new Exynos chip, known as Exynos 2200, in a post of Instagram on the Samsung Exynos account.

The text, both in the caption and in the post itself, gives an idea of ​​what we can expect with this new Exynos chip.

The games have come a long way. What we used to think of as “immersive” depended on a lot of external factors, like the environment. But advances in semiconductors have changed this. Find out how, when we move into our new home on November 19. Stay tuned. #Everything changes.

At the moment, we know that the fruit of the Samsung and AMD combo will likely bring substantial improvements in graphics power. It could even include cray tracing capabilities, thanks to an mRDNA graphics processor inside.

We have heard that the Exynos 2200 has a maximum clock speed of 1250 MHz, which is substantially better than the Exynos 2100, which had a maximum frequency of 854 MHz. The new Exynos is expected to offer a refresh rate of 144 Hz, Integrated 5G connectivity and support for the latest versions of WiFi and Bluetooth.

Unlike the GPU, the CPU of the new Exynos will not see such a drastic increase in performance. However, it is likely to have a new Cortex-X2 for the high-performance 2.9 GHz core, while keeping the triple and quad-core clusters at 2.8 and 2.2 GHz.

Samsung tends to unveil its new chipsets before launching its annual flagship phones, so the announced date of November 19 makes sense. With only ten days to go, so it won’t take long to see what AMD and Samsung can do when they join forces.