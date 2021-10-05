The Samsung Exynos 2200 promises to bring ray tracing to mobile

Still resisting seeing the light since it was first leaked, it seems that the arrival of the new Exynos 2200 mobile processors is getting closer and closer. A small delay that could end up being key, Samsung itself having leaked, apparently by mistake, the maximum surprise of its collaboration with AMD.

According to the publication shared on Weibo, currently already deleted, the company would be preparing the imminent presentation of a new Exynos chip that will make the huge leap to ray tracing technology for the first time. Although in this image we do not see any reference to the exact model, the imminent arrival of the Exynos 2200 developed jointly with AMD are undoubtedly the main candidates.

While it remains one of the most remarkable qualities of next-gen games, actually ray tracing is not a really new technology, being one of the oldest methods used to generate photorealistic images. However, it has always been costly from a computational point of view, which is why most graphics technologies have tried to use alternative solutions to obtain images of the same quality with less.

And it is that despite the great advances in manufacturing and silicon technologies, or AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, this level of graphical complexity has until now been out of the reach of smartphones, which makes Samsung’s claim is especially important, being the biggest leap in the history of mobile graphics.

In fact, this new claim seems to make more sense of the Exynos 2200’s previous performance leaks, which while showing more modest performance at the CPU level, far outperformed current Mali GPUs. Even so, it is still too early to really know the capabilities of this chipset, as we could still see some performance limitation applied for the sake of thermal management or battery life.

So, everything points to the new Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU will come from the hand of the next series of smartphones Galaxy S22Although there have also been rumors that the chip could land first inside a laptop, aiming to compete with the M1 MacBooks.