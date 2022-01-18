The Samsung Exynos 2200 arrives: a SoC that bets on gaming thanks to a GPU inspired by ‘next-gen’ consoles

Samsung has introduced the SoC samsung exynos 2200, the chip with which he wants to stand up to the best of Qualcomm, MediaTek and even Apple throughout 2022 and which has a very special element.

It’s about your Xclipse 920 GPU, which is based on the same architecture AMD RDNA2 which has been used in latest integrated graphics chips in the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. That GPU will even allow you to enjoy ray tracing in mobile games, and therefore promises even more amazing experiences.

The four nanometers promise

The new Exynos 2200 arrives with 4nm manufacturing technology and a CPU made up of one ARM Cortex-X2 high-power core, three ARM Cortex-A710 cores also oriented to tasks that demand great performance and finally four ARM Cortex-A510 cores oriented to efficiency.

5G connectivity is also an integral part of this SoC: the Exynos 2200 It has a 5G modem with support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave networks.. It is capable of taking advantage of the new E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) technology, which allows combining 4G and 5G bands and reaching transfers of up to 10 Gbps.

It is capable of supporting 4K displays at 120 Hz or QHD+ at 144 Hz, and also offers support for HDR10+ technology, while your ISP is capable of supporting up to 108 MP sensors that capture video at 30 FPS and even 200 MP sensors with lower capture rates.

By its ray tracing you will know it

But nevertheless the real star of the SoC is the aforementioned Xclipse 920 GPU, a product that is the result of the alliance that Samsung and AMD began in 2019 and that last summer already told us where those steps were headed.

The ray tracing support It is one of the most striking features of this new GPU that is based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture. This architecture is, for example, the one used in the powerful GPUs of the next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft, and of course brings a lot of joy to those who enjoy video games on their mobile devices.

Interestingly, a section that Samsung does not talk much with its new SoC is its cores intended for artificial intelligence: The NPU, which for others is essential – tell Google Tensor – apparently plays a less relevant role here, although according to Samsung it has twice the power of its predecessor.

Samsung does not mention when we will see the first devices with this SoC or what devices they will be, although they are expected to be one of the differential elements of the Galaxy S22 launch that should appear in a few weeks.