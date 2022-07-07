HomeTech NewsAppsThe safest instant messaging apps

The safest instant messaging apps

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
webs para recibir sms.jpeg
webs para recibir sms.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Sending messages from your mobile is an activity that you can do with many applications for free: WhatsApp, which has more than 2,000 million users around the world, is just one of them -the most used- but there is also its great archrival, Telegram , which already has more than 700 million users worldwide, and others such as Signal, Viber… among others.

These applications are perfect for keeping your text messages safe, they will always be private information.

The doubt when using them may lie in their level of security and you are wondering which app is more secure. Not all instant messaging apps support end-to-end encryption or incorporate additional layers of security. For this reason, in this article we are going to tell you which are some of the safest if you are concerned about your privacy.

–Signal: the first thing you’ll notice is that the interface has an excellent design and is intuitive. In addition, it does not have ads or trackers within the app, which is a great plus point. Both messages and calls made within Signal are end-to-end encrypted (E2EE).

Windows 10 will be able to search all your files through voice commands

Safer messaging apps

– Telegram: Despite the fact that it is very famous, this messaging application is one of the most secure. For starters, it has server-client encryption for group and private chats. It also offers the option of using secret E2EE chats, fully encrypted.

mobile messaging apps

– Wickr Me: is a very solid messaging app whose main objective is to shield each of your chats. Its free version makes it possible to send fully encrypted individual and group messages, which is no small thing. The same goes for calls, video calls and file sharing.

Secure Messaging Apps of 2022

[mb_related_posts2]

–Wire: It goes straight to the point, its interface is minimalist and it has the basics at hand. Its function is to send messages and make E2EE voice and video calls. It is perfect for those who do not want to complicate their lives with a menu full of options.

Shielded SMS apps

– Viber: it is the complete opposite of Wire because it is feature rich and modern in design. The same app has stickers, GIFs, emojis, the possibility to create multiple chats, etc. Logically, its strength is the encryption of messages for extra security.

E2EE apps for messages

– Skred Messenger: What most strikes us about this application is that it does not require a number or email to register. It allows you to invite people to the app by means of a QR code, which is something unique. In addition, all messages, voice calls and videos are protected with E2EE.

Apps that encrypt messages

Announced the Oppo Enco Air2, some light helmets and spectacular battery

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Gaming

Blizzard does not fall for the donkey with Diablo Immortal and says that the era of focusing on the PC is over

We have had a very busy few weeks with Diablo Immortal and all the...
Communication

They develop facial recognition system that can identify expressions with greater precision

For people, facial expression is a key element of our non-verbal communication, as it...
Apple

Apple finally announces the launch date of its MacBook Air with M2 chip

After several weeks of waiting, Apple has finally confirmed the imminent launch of its...
Apps

NewPipe, one of the best alternatives to the YouTube app, drastically improves speed in its latest version

NewPipe is one of the best alternatives to YouTube that are still...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Tech News

Compilation of the best 4K and QHD wallpaper apps of 2022

We have already talked before about various mobile applications that serve to provide varied...
Tech News

WhatsApp: what does your friend’s profile clock mean and how to use it

Have you already used the tool to make the messages disappear? WhatsApp is...

© 2021 voonze.com.