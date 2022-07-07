The safest instant messaging apps

- Advertisement -

Sending messages from your mobile is an activity that you can do with many applications for free: WhatsApp, which has more than 2,000 million users around the world, is just one of them -the most used- but there is also its great archrival, Telegram , which already has more than 700 million users worldwide, and others such as Signal, Viber… among others.

These applications are perfect for keeping your text messages safe, they will always be private information.

The doubt when using them may lie in their level of security and you are wondering which app is more secure. Not all instant messaging apps support end-to-end encryption or incorporate additional layers of security. For this reason, in this article we are going to tell you which are some of the safest if you are concerned about your privacy.

–Signal: the first thing you’ll notice is that the interface has an excellent design and is intuitive. In addition, it does not have ads or trackers within the app, which is a great plus point. Both messages and calls made within Signal are end-to-end encrypted (E2EE).

– Telegram: Despite the fact that it is very famous, this messaging application is one of the most secure. For starters, it has server-client encryption for group and private chats. It also offers the option of using secret E2EE chats, fully encrypted.

– Wickr Me: is a very solid messaging app whose main objective is to shield each of your chats. Its free version makes it possible to send fully encrypted individual and group messages, which is no small thing. The same goes for calls, video calls and file sharing.

–Wire: It goes straight to the point, its interface is minimalist and it has the basics at hand. Its function is to send messages and make E2EE voice and video calls. It is perfect for those who do not want to complicate their lives with a menu full of options.

– Viber: it is the complete opposite of Wire because it is feature rich and modern in design. The same app has stickers, GIFs, emojis, the possibility to create multiple chats, etc. Logically, its strength is the encryption of messages for extra security.

– Skred Messenger: What most strikes us about this application is that it does not require a number or email to register. It allows you to invite people to the app by means of a QR code, which is something unique. In addition, all messages, voice calls and videos are protected with E2EE.