The Ryzen 9 7950X will reach a frequency of 5.85 GHz in turbo mode, almost 1 GHz more than the Ryzen 9 5950X

- Advertisement -

The official presentation of the Ryzen 7000 is scheduled for tomorrow morning (Spanish time), although thanks to the numerous leaks that have been taking place and the rumors that have been appearing, as well as the official information provided by AMD itself , we are quite clear what we can expect of this new generation of processors.

We know that the Ryzen 7000 will use the Zen 4 architecture, and that the Ryzen 9 75950X will be the most powerful processor of this new generation. This chip will have a configuration of two CCD units, also known as chiplets. Each of them will have 8 cores and 16 threads8 MB of L2 cache and 32 MB of L3 cache, which would leave us with a total of 16 MB of L2 cache and 64 MB of L3 cache.

- Advertisement -

The chiplets will be manufactured in the TSMC 5nm node, and the I/O chip will be manufactured in 6nm. All of them will be interconnected by an Infinity Fabric system whose Infinity Fabric Clock (FCLK) will a maximum of 3 GHz, which means that it will be able to work with DDR5 memory at a maximum of 6GHz in 1:1 mode.

7950x.jpg" alt="Ryzen 9 7950X" >

The Ryzen 9 7950X will therefore have 16 cores and 32 threads, and according to a recent leak it will reach a maximum of 5.7 GHz in turbo mode, although will be able to reach 5.85 GHz thanks to PBO technology (Precision Boost Overdrive). We are talking about a very important jump in frequency, and that is the Ryzen 9 5950X peaked at 4.94 GHz in turbo mode with an active core. The numbers don’t lie, if this information is true, the Ryzen 9 7950X would have achieved a jump of 1 GHz in turbo mode.

AMD already confirmed at the time that Zen 4 will represent a IPC improvement of between 8% and 10%but we are seeing improvement values ​​of more than 20% monowire in various leaks. I think that this significant increase in the work frequency helps us understand that contrast, and that is that the increase in the IPC will be accompanied by a significant increase in the work speeds of the Ryzen 7000 compared to the Ryzen 5000, which together will mean a notable increase in performance, and a more marked generational leap than one would imagine if we limited ourselves to the value of the IPC.

- Advertisement -

It is important to note that this working frequency would be the maximum speed peak of the Ryzen 9 7950X with a single active core. When the processor works with all its cores and threads active, the maximum speed will be reduced considerably, of course. We still do not have a definitive value, but the first information suggests that this processor will be will maintain 4.84 GHz with all cores activewhich would also mean significant improvement compared to the 4.45 GHz of the Ryzen 9 5950X.