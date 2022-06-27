The rumors insist: between M2 and Pro important differences, it will be at 3 nanometers

Apple’s next generation of high-performance chips will be made with 3-nanometer production process. The DigiTimes, a Taiwanese newspaper that got its hands on the indiscretion and made it bounce. If the rumor is confirmed, the difference between the M2 chip Apple unveiled a couple of weeks ago at WWDC 2022 and the Pro, Max and Ultra would matter, more than between the M1 and its high-performance variants. The M2 chip is in fact made with second generation 5-nanometer production process, while the older brothers could count on a much more advanced and efficient production process, the same one that should be used for Apple Silicon M3. The TSMC foundries should be making them, to which Apple has entrusted the production of most of the chips that are designed in Cupertino. [mb_related_posts1]

ALL AT 3 NANOMETERS, THE 2 STILL FAR AWAY

The rumors about the transition to 3 nanometers for the next ones of the Apple Silicon family are thus becoming more and more insistent. Earlier this month, a couple of days after the M2 was made official, TSMC announced that it would start mass production of the first 3-nanometer chips, including M2 Pro, Max and Ultra. Now DigiTimes picks up and re-launches that voice, adding to the group also M3.