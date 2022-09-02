The RTX 4080 appears in photos, find out what it looks like

A first stolen photo of the RTX 4080, Nvidia’s next high-end graphics card, has just appeared on the web. As expected, this new GPU like an RTX 3090.

As you may know, the RTX 4000, the next generation of Nvidia GPUs under the new Lovelace architecture, are due to arrive at the end of 2022. As of now, the green team has not yet officially presented its upcoming graphics cards, but things could change soon.

Indeed, the presentation of the RTX 4000 could take place at GTAC 2022 if we believe the recent statements by Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia. As a reminder, these new GPUs will show a considerable increase in powerwith impressive frequencies of 2235 MHz in base and 2520 MHz in Boost for the RTX 4090. In other words and if this data turns out to be correct, this is a 60% Base rate increase.

While waiting to learn more about the RTX 4000s, rumors and rumors about them are multiplying. And precisely, the famous leaker KittyYukko has just posted a first stolen photo of the RTX 4080.

The RTX 4080 is revealed in image for the 1st time

First of all, we notice that the design of this card is very close to that of the RTX 3090, with an equally impressive size. Surprising when we know that these GPUs will display a much higher consumption, we could have expected some design changes to help with cooling.

Another novelty, we note that the RTX 4080 logo does not use the official “GeForce” font for the SKU number. However, as our colleagues from the Videocardz site remind us, Nvidia recently introduced a new font on its official site. The media has compared this new font with the one used on the RTX 4080, and it matches perfectly.

As a reminder, it is expected that the RTX 3000 and 4000 coexist for a time. Indeed, Nvidia doesn’t really have a choice. The manufacturer mass-produced to meet demand, and now the equipment manufacturer and its partner resellers find themselves with a large stock of Ampere GPUs on their hands. This is why it is possible to find RTX 3000s at acceptable prices, close to those recommended by Nvidia.

