The RTX 4070 comes in at $599 with lower power consumption than the RTX 3070

That’s it, we know everything about the RTX 4070, whether it’s its technical characteristics or its price. This allows us to have a good overview of the placement of the card, which will hit the market on April 13th.

A few days ago, VideoCardz sources claimed that NVIDIA would offer the standard GeForce RTX 4070 at $599and it finally comes to be confirmed by Nvidia itself. On its official website, the American giant mistakenly published a table revealing not only the price of the card, but also all its technical characteristics. It is therefore a good surprise, since it is much more affordable than another report from the leaker Moore’s Law is Dead announced.

In October 2020, Nvidia launched the $499 GeForce RTX 3070, so the Ada Lovelace-based card is “only” $100 more expensive. It is placed at the same price as the old RTX 3070 Ti, and 200 dollars less than its big brother, the RTX 4070 Ti, at 799 dollars. Compared to the previous generation, gamers will benefit from 4 GB of additional memory, new RT and Tensor coressupport for DLSS3 technology and more advanced video encoding (AV1).

What do we know about the technical sheet of the RTX 4070?

According to the table shared by Nvidia, the GeForce RTX 4070 should be equipped with the AD104-250/251 GPU. The GPU will include 5888 CUDA cores and 12 GB of GDDR6X VRAM clocked at 21 Gbps, bringing the bandwidth up to 504 GB/s (a 12.5% ​​increase over the RTX 3070). The GPU also has a 36MB L2 cache, significantly more than the RTX 3070’s GA104 GPU.

It is especially at the level of energy consumption that Nvidia will please the players. The graphics card should offer a TGP of 200W, which represents an 8% reduction compared to the RTX 3070. The slide also shows the average gaming power which is rated at 186 watts, or 13.5% less than the RTX 3070 and 22.5% less than the RTX 3070 Ti.

Even better, we know that the card should offer performance equal to or better than that of the RTX 3080 12 GB, which nevertheless consumed between 300 and 320 W. As far as the computing performance is concerned, it is comparable to that of the card NVIDIA RTX 3080 12GB (30 TFLOPs).

AMD will now have to rush to respond to Nvidia’s new card. Given that the RTX 4070 is almost certain to hold a huge lead when it comes to raytracing and DLSS technology, a potential Radeon RX 7900 (non-XT) should be priced extremely competitively. At the launch of the RTX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX, AMD managed to shade its competitor a little, but the arrival of the RTX 4070 at $599 will have to push the red giant to be even more competitive on prices. .

In France, it is obviously to be expected that the RTX 4070 will come at a much higher price because of the various taxes. As a reminder, the RTX 3070 Ti had been launched at 619 euros, but taking into account inflation and the euro/dollar parity, Nvidia’s prices have started to rise again on this Ada Lovelace generation. There RTX 4070 Ti having been launched at 899 euros in France, it is likely that this new classic RTX 4070 will arrive at around 699 euros. As the stocks seem to be quite substantial on this generation, unlike the previous RTX 3000s, we imagine that players won’t have to suffer too much from scalpers when launching the map.