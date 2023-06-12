The RTX 4060 would be released earlier than expected, see you on June 29, 2023

- Advertisement -

We finally have a release date for the RTX 4060, even if it is not yet official. Indeed, an internal document has leaked on the web, thus revealing the date on which we could seize the last graphics card from Nvidia. It will therefore be June 29, slightly earlier than previously announced.

While the RTX 4060 Ti was released a while ago, there is still one model within the RTX 4000 range that we are sure will be released: the RTX 4060. Until now, rumors were more for a launch in July, probably to give its big sister time to find its way into players’ PCs. But this one obviously not being a hit at the moment, the manufacturer may have decided to bring forward the launch of the RTX 4060.

In any case, this is what a leaked internal document, shared by the MEGAsizeGPU account on Twitter, suggests. On this one, we can clearly see that the output of the graphics card is planned for next June 29 in our regions. In addition, partners and resellers should receive the graphics card today in preparation for their release at the end of the month.

Leak reveals RTX 4060 release date

Note that the release date of the RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB version is not listed in the document and should therefore still arrive in July. We will therefore have to be patient before seeing the graphics card land, which for the moment is content with 8 GB of VRAM. It is among other things because of this little thorn in the side that AMD’s Radeon RX 6800 has recently become more interesting to buy, despite the fact that it belongs to the previous generation.

As a reminder, the GeForce RTX 4060 should be equipped with an AD107-300 GPU including AD107-300 GPU. It would offer 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, transported by a 128-bit memory bus. Nvidia has also already unveiled the price of the beast: it will take 349 euros to get it together, a good investment to play in 1080p on your PC.