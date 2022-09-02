The romantic drama around the coronavirus that entered the top 5 of HBO Max

Infected (Songbird) is a science fiction film (2020) based on the COVID-19 pandemic. The protagonists of this story are the New Zealander KJ Apa (the reason to be with you) Y Sophie Carson. Now, this drama-romance thriller ranks #3 on the weekly Top 5 of HBOMax.

The script was written by Mason Y simon boyesdirected by Adam Mason and produced by Michael Baywho has also been behind productions a silent place Y the purge. The events of infected they take place in the year 2024, where SARS-CoV-2 has mutated and the US government locks up all those infected in concentration camps to die or recover on their own.

The American actress and singer of Colombian descent, Sofia Carson, is one of the protagonists of “Infectados” (2020). (STX films)

A bit more of the story

After two years have passed since a global pandemic devastated the world, the well-known virus has suffered a new and dangerous mutation with a 50% mortality rate, which they call COVID23. Now, it forces governments to order a new global lockdown. This story focuses on a young couple in love, one of them is Nico (KJ Apa), a food delivery man who has developed a rare immunity to the virus that allows him to continue working; and on the other hand is his girlfriend Sara (sophia carson). They want to be together but to do so he must overcome martial law and face dangerous, powerful and very desperate people.

In addition to apa Y Carson, Other recognized stars that are part of the cast are: Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford (Flees!), Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega (The Fallout: Life After), Paul Walter Hauser (cruella), Alexandra Daddario (Earthquake: the San Andreas fault), Peter Stormare (Day shift), Lia McHugh, Michelle Briana White, Jamie McBride Y Carol Abney.

infected It was the first feature film made during the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles. Here Bradley Whitford Y Demi Moore they feature a wealthy couple who may hold the key to Nico’s mission; Alexandra Daddario as a singer involved in a complicated and forbidden romance; Paul Walter Hauser as a disabled veteran whose best friend, a drone named Max, is his eyes and ears to a world that has left him behind; Craig Robinson he is Nico’s boss; Y Peter Stormare as the corrupt head of the city’s “sanitation” department, who captures the infected and transports them to Zone Q.

“Infected” is a 2020 film, directed by Adam Mason. (STX films)

When it debuted, the film had a not very positive critical response. Nevertheless, right now it stands out as one of the most viewed productions of the week on HBO Max. Do you dare to see it?

