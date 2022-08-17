The romantic comedy Sasaki and Miyano will have a movie

Good news for fans of the work of Shō Harusono since the 12-episode series published in 2022 will be followed by a that will arrive in Japan in 2023 called Sotsugyo-hen (Graduation chapter).

Currently, you can meet Sasaki and (Sasaki to Miyano), via CrunchyRoll, where you can enjoy the 12-episode series, produced by Studio Deenand in addition to an OVA called A Little Story Before I Realized It Was Love.

If what you want is to enjoy the manga of Shō Harusonoyou are in luck because Panini Manga will release the first volume on August 25 and the first edition will come with a gift postcard. The series is open, it is currently running nine volumes, and it will be published bimonthly.

and what is it about Sasaki and Miyano? Well, this is a in which, on the one hand, we will have the shy Miyano, introverted and a fan of BL (Boy’s Love) and, on the other hand, Sasaki, who is his classmate and is extroverted and energetic. His fondness for manga will make them grow a friendship that will progressively trigger something else.

Of the film, for now, little is known. It will premiere during 2023 and will focus on Sasaki’s graduation and her class group and the image that heads this news has been shared. We will have to stay tuned for more details.