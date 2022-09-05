The romantic comedy of almost two hours that is falling in love with many on Netflix

Kat Graham and Tom Hopper star in the new romantic film set in Italy. (Netflix)

Romantic comedies are an inevitable genre in the catalog of Netflix and every so often a new one arrives to captivate users. The most recent to have premiered is Romance in Verona (Love in the Villa)an hour and 50 minute long film that is full of clichés about finding love in the most unexpected place, but that has enchanted the public by the chemistry between its protagonists.

“ A young woman (Kat Graham) goes on a trip to Verona after a breakup and discovers that, due to a mistake, she will have to share the house she rented with a cynical and very handsome Englishman (Tom Hopper) ”, reads the official premise. In the story, we meet Julie, an American third-grade teacher from Minneapolis who has organized a wonderful couple’s trip to visit Verona, Italy. As she is about to travel, her boyfriend, Brandon, breaks up with her.

Julie leaves alone towards her destination and is welcomed in the villa where she rented a stay. To the young woman’s surprise, an error has occurred and she will have to share the suite with Charlie, a very attractive and kind British boy. Although at first they are determined not to get along, the relationship between the two gradually escalates until it becomes an irresistible attraction.

The romantic Italy and the emblematic city of Romeo and Juliet

In addition to presenting situations that are very typical of the genre rom com that we have already seen to exhaustion, Romance in Verona takes advantage of its location to offer multiple references to the classic by William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet . As it is remembered, the literary tragedy is mainly set in Verona. It is in this Italian city where young lovers meet, fall in love and, later, die because they cannot live their love fully and in peace.

The film is written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson. (Netflix)

Lasting almost two hours, the film written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson It achieves what every other title of this style has done: make two strangers fall in love and realize that they were united by destiny. At the same time, he again places Italy in the center as the path –or even, as if it were one more character– to make this possible.

The plot has romantic and fun elements that will not fail to entertain fans of love in fiction. If you have the appetite to see something hopeful or witness two characters that completely make you fall in love, this is your ideal option to heal a broken heart and inspire you to live another romantic adventure. It should be noted that, a few days after its launch, the comedy has already been positioned in the Top 10 of some countries in Latin America.

Since its premiere, “Romance en Verona” has risen to the Top 10 of certain Latin American countries. (Netflix)

Kat Graham Y Tom Hopper they play the lead roles in a cast also made up of Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper (Tom’s real-life wife), Sean Amsing and Emilio Solfrizzi. Romance in Verona is available to view on the service Netflix since last September 1.

