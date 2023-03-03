The Romanian government has a very particular way of using artificial intelligence

The Romanian government presented “ION”, an artificial intelligence that will collect and analyze citizen requests.

In other words, the AI ​​will act as a bridge between citizens and the government to inform the population’s complaints and problems in real time. Yes, a virtual assistant with AI. We tell you what it is about.

An AI that will analyze and filter messages from citizens

ION was designed by a group of volunteers, who are academics and experts in artificial intelligence, so it has not been a government-funded project.

And unlike other proposals that have become popular, such as ChatGPT, this AI will not interact with users, but its task will be to process information.

ION is a research and technology initiative developed pro bono by artificial intelligence experts in Romania, in collaboration with the best Romanian researchers and professors in this field. ION will represent the missing link of communication in real time and in the 21st century between citizens and governments, a system that will use artificial intelligence to automatically capture the opinions of Romanians, to make their voices heard.

The main objective is that the AI ​​can collect the messages that citizens send through the government website or their Twitter account, analyze them through its algorithm and filter public opinions based on their relevance.

Once that process is done, ION will deliver real-time summaries and reports to government representatives, with the issues that are priorities for citizens. In this way, the government will always be informed of the problems and requests in order to create an agenda that adjusts to these priorities.

On the other hand, this AI can also generate these reports based on listening to the voice of the citizens, since it can extract data after synthesizing the information, although it does not seem that this dynamic will be launched yet.

At the moment, this AI is still in its first stage, so many details about its operation are still unknown, as well as the degree of effectiveness to meet the objective imposed by the government.