The role of facial recognition in virtual reality

From identity verification, to access controls, to unlocking smart devices, facial recognition is a widely used technology for a variety of purposes.

An international team of researchers from Australia, New Zealand and India have gone further with this technology, using a person’s expression to manipulate objects in a virtual reality environment without the use of manual controls.

Facial recognition to enhance virtual reality

Aside from bringing a novel way of using virtual reality within our reach, the proposed technique could also enable people with physical or mental disabilities to interact hands-free in virtual reality, without the need for controllers designed for people with all abilities. The abilities.

In the world’s first study led by the University of Queensland, human-computer interaction experts used neural processing techniques to capture a person’s smile, frown and clenched jaw and used each expression to trigger specific actions in virtual reality environments.

One of the researchers involved in the experiment, Professor Mark Billinghurst of the University of South Australia (UNISA), says the system has been designed to recognize different facial expressions through VR headsets.

“A smile was used to activate the ‘move’ command; frowning for the ‘stop’ command and gritting your teeth for the ‘action’ command, rather than having a hand controller perform these actions,” commented in conversation with UNISA. “Essentially, we are capturing common facial expressions like anger, happiness and surprise and implementing them in a virtual reality environment”he added.

The researchers designed three virtual environments (happy, neutral, and scary) and measured each person’s cognitive and physiological state while immersed in each scenario.

By reproducing three universal facial expressions (a smile, a frown, and a handshake), they explored whether changes in the environment triggered one of the three expressions, based on emotional and physiological responses.

For example, in the happy environment, users were tasked with moving around a park to catch butterflies with a net. The user moved when he smiled and stopped when he frowned.

In the neutral setting, participants were tasked with navigating a workshop to pick up items scattered everywhere. The clenched jaw triggered an action, in this case picking up each object, while the start and stop motion commands were initiated with a smile and a frown.

The same facial expressions were employed in the terrifying setting, where the contestants navigated an underground base to shoot zombies.

“Overall, we expected hand controllers to work better as they are a more intuitive method than facial expressions, however, people reported feeling more immersed in VR experiences driven by facial expressions,” Billinghurst commented.

Although this research has made considerable progress, the technology itself needs to be polished to make it easier to use. In addition, the study findings have been published in the International Journal of Human-Computer Studies.