The Rock announces exit from the role of Adam black and Gal Gadot may no longer be Wonder Woman

Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Warner Bros. for DC Comics’ iconic characters and franchises are a beautiful mess. Although the studio has tried to create a narrative thread for these stories and a connection between them, many plans end up being scrapped or redone. Now that Peter Safran and James Gunn are at the helm of the newly created DC Studios, things seem to be taking a new turn, which means that a lot of what we knew might not happen.

A few days ago, The Hollywood Reporter published an extensive article about some of the plans executives are making for the future of the DC universe in theaters, including the cancellation of a supposed Man of Steel 2 with Henry Cavill and Wonder Woman 3 with Patty. Jenkins, as such ideas no longer fit the narratives they are creating for these characters in the future. While Gunn has denied some of these claims on his social media, it didn’t take long for Cavill to take to his Instagram to confirm that he will no longer play Superman on the big screen. James Gunn confirmed the information and said that he intends to introduce a younger Superman to the new DC universe, which made it impossible for Cavill to continue.

This week, more exits were announced, showing that Gunn and Safran really aren’t messing around and intend to create a real revolution. For years, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been working on a Black Adam movie and promising to “change the power hierarchy of the DC Universe”. When the film hit theaters, it ended up disappointing many fans and specialized critics, being a disappointment at the box office and putting a possible sequel in check. On his Instagram, Johnson revealed this week that Adam black will no longer be part of the DC Universe, at least in this first phase. The actor said he’s known Gunn for years and that they’ve always rooted for each other’s success, as well as understanding the executive’s vision for the future of the DC Universe.

Shortly after the announcement, Variety, one of the most respected outlets in the entertainment business, commented on Johnson’s departure and how he left the door open for a possible return in the future. In addition, the article also commented that Gal Gadot is out of the role of Wonder Woman, a statement that many did not expect, given that she was one of the greatest successes of the former management of the studio.

The announcement is the latest in a flurry of headlines that followed Gunn’s appointment as head of DC Studios with producer Peter Safran as the two reshape the future of Warner Bros.’s slate of movies, TV shows and games. based on DC characters. Gunn and Safran have systematically disentangled the DC Universe from the set of characters that have been established over the past 10 years, starting with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill’s Superman – two actors who have played the roles in multiple films.