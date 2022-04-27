The ROCCAT Burst Pro Air wireless mouse is now available in our country

Presented earlier this month, finally the ROCCAT Burst Pro Air has just officially landed in our countryopening the availability of this wireless gaming mouse, which is updated on its homonymous version to replace the cable with a completely wireless but equally powerful and reliable model, specifically designed for PC gamers who prefer the comfort and freedom of this format.

Among its main virtues, we find innovations such as ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless connectivity technology, which optimizes the strength of the wireless signal and battery life; as well as the presence of a 19,000 DPI Owl-Eye optical sensor along with Titan Optical Switches smooth running and fast detection, which will offer us a super fast and precise response.

Although without a doubt another of its qualities that does not go unnoticed is its design, with the same transparent Bionic Shell format of the Burst Pro Air Presented in its original model, with an improved ergonomic shape along with perforations throughout the casing to lighten its weight to a tremendously light 81 grams, while the air flow is improved to prevent our hands from sweating when using it. In addition, this honeycomb design also serves to create an aesthetic with a unique personality thanks to its LED lighting system customizable, with a more immersive experience thanks to the AIMO intelligent lighting engine.

Last but not least, the Burst Pro Air is equipped with a long-range rechargeable battery, capable of offering up to 100 hours of uninterrupted gaming and usealong with a fast charging system that will allow us to enjoy up to five additional hours of use with just 10 minutes of charging.

Availability and price

Thus, ending its pre-purchase period and with shipments already underway, we can now find the ROCCAT Burst Pro Air available on the brand’s official website, with an introductory price of 99.99 euros. Similarly, this mouse will also soon join the peripherals offer on Amazon.