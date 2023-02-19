The robot that explores the ‘Doomsday Glacier’: surprising discoveries in Antarctica

The Icefin robot has been deployed on Thwaites Glacier, known as the ‘Doomsday Glacier’ due to its size and the rate at which it is losing ice. This robot has explored previously inaccessible areas to gain a unique perspective on the changes taking place below the glacier in West Antarctica.

According to two papers published in Nature, melting under the floating ice shelf has accelerated, but currently at a slower rate than many computer models predict.

The Thwaites Glacier is one of the most rapidly changing ice-ocean systems in Antarctica. Since the late 1990s, it has moved back 14 kilometers on the baseline (the point where it meets the seabed). Because a significant portion of its ice sheet is submerged, it is vulnerable to rapid and irreversible ice loss. The melting of this leak could cause a sea level rise of more than 50 centimeters in the future.

Dr. Peter Davis of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) made measurements of the ocean as part of the MELT project using a well 600 meters deep drilled about two kilometers from the baseline. Measurements from it were compared to melt rate observations made at five other sites below the ice shelf. Over nine months, Davis found that the ocean surface along the baseline had warmed and salinized. However, the ice base melted at a rate of 2 to 5 meters, a slower rate than previous models.

the ice fin robot

In a second paper, a group of scientists and engineers led by Dr. Britney Schmidt from Cornell University in the US deployed a robot called Icefin through the 600-meter-deep well. Icefin was designed with baseline zones in mind, especially those that were previously impossible to study. The team found that the rate of melting along the flat areas of the ice shelf slows down due to a layer of fresher water between the bottom and the ocean below the ice shelf. To their surprise, the bottom of the ice shelf had developed a stepped topography due to melting: rapid melting occurs at these locations and the ice cracks.

New ways of looking at the glacier make it possible to understand that not only how much melting is happening matters, but how and where it is happening, especially in these critical areas of Antarctica. The results of the study may improve our understanding of this ice-ocean system and the role it plays in future sea level rise.

