The riots in Foxconn would cost Apple 8 billion in revenue

The clear sky hasn’t returned yet Foxconn mega plant in Zhengzhou, which ended up in the news in recent days for the revolt of employees resulting from the strict restrictions for Covid. If on the one hand it is true that Foxconn has eased the toughest measures by giving employees some breathing room, on the other, Bloomberg recounts, the limitations have not completely disappeared: for example, the obligation to stay on campus 24/7.

The factory, the one they come from there most iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max by Apple’s own admission, is still embroiled in a very complex situation that will lead to miss the production target. The debate is open on the number of iPhone 14 Pros that will be missing: the only certainty is that millions of units will not be made, how much it is they will be is in a quite wide range ranging from 6 to 15 million.