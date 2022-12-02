The clear sky hasn’t returned yet Foxconn mega plant in Zhengzhou, which ended up in the news in recent days for the revolt of employees resulting from the strict restrictions for Covid. If on the one hand it is true that Foxconn has eased the toughest measures by giving employees some breathing room, on the other, Bloomberg recounts, the limitations have not completely disappeared: for example, the obligation to stay on campus 24/7.
The factory, the one they come from there most iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max by Apple’s own admission, is still embroiled in a very complex situation that will lead to miss the production target. The debate is open on the number of iPhone 14 Pros that will be missing: the only certainty is that millions of units will not be made, how much it is they will be is in a quite wide range ranging from 6 to 15 million.
The riots in Foxconn would cost Apple 8 billion in revenue
The most recent prediction is from Piper Sandler. The investment bank he estimates the missing units at 9 millionwith a cut revenue estimates by $8 billion. In short, the shortage in the key moment for purchases, the one before Christmas, is not a trivial problem. “We believe – reads a note seen by colleagues of appleinsider.com – that most of the outages occurred in November, when production may have fallen below 50%”.
However, November is the month in which the products are made and shipped to distributors during the Christmas period, so the damage is considerable. The effects are obvious: there are none of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, neither on the online Apple Store where, by purchasing today, delivery will be slid close to New Year’s Eve, nor on Amazon which has deliveries estimated at 1-2 months. And by the way, if you can find any, discounts And offers they are taboo.
Foxconn allegedly tried to plug the bleeding moving some production to India, but the move had marginal effects, according to the investment bank: “[Secondo] we India contributes less than 5% of the total production of iPhone 14, so it is likely that at this time the contribution is limited”.
