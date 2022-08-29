“The rings of power” and more premieres from August 29 to September 4 in streaming

New streaming for the last days of and the first days of September 2022. (Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, Star Plus)

Between Monday, August 29 and Sunday, September 4, will debut The Lord of the : The Rings of in Prime Video, one of the most anticipated series of the year that will transport you to an era where great powers were conceived and unexpected heroes will be put to the test. As well as super productions of other recognized platforms of streaming will arrive to impact the audience in Latin America. Meet them below.

PRIME VIDEO

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (September 2)

“The Rings of Power” stars the Welshwoman Morfydd Clark, who will play Galadriel. (Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, specifically in the second age. The series will show how the rings of power were forged in a time of peace in which evil resurfaces.

Characters already known from the JRR Tolkien universe will appear in the series, such as Galadriel, Elrond, Isildor or Sauron, and new additions created specifically for this production.

NETFLIX

I’m a Killer- S3 (Aug 29)

UK documentary directed by Ross Young, Zoe Hines, James Tovell, Jeremy Turner and Ned Parker. (Netflix)

This documentary series returns with a season 3 where the cases of murderers who have received the death penalty or a sentence that forces them to spend the rest of their lives behind bars are explored. Each chapter delves into these crimes through very personal interviews with the men and women who committed them.

America vs. America (31 August)

A docuseries that pits Club América against his greatest ghost: himself. To understand its complex present, we will remember the past, its origin, its great anecdotes and its most emblematic characters. We will listen to the biggest voices for and against a team that raises passions. A series goes beyond the field by reviving the history of entertainment in Mexico.

Family Secrets (31 August)

“Family Secrets” stars Eliza Rycembel and Bartosz Gelner. (Netflix)

Call gry rodzinne in its original language, is a drama and romance series from Poland centered on a couple’s wedding, which is threatened with disaster when the bride and groom begin to unravel the web of secrets and lies that connects their two families.

JoJo no Kimyō na Bōken Sutōn Ōshan (September 1)

2021 Japanese series directed by Toshiyuki Kato. “JoJo no Kimyō na Bōken Sutōn Ōshan” is one of the best anime series of the last 5 years. (Netflix)

Rated as one of the best animated series of 2021, JoJo no Kimyō na Bōken Sutōn Ōshan He says that “in a prison in Port St. Lucie, Florida; Jolyne Cujoh, daughter of Jotaro, is wrongly accused of a crime she did not commit and sent to a maximum security prison. While she is imprisoned, she fights within a long-agreed plot between the undead villain DIO and the ideologue Enrico Pucci”.

You are not special (September 2)

“You are not special” stars Dèlia Brufau, Óscar de la Fuente, Ainara Pérez and Jaime Wang. (Netflix)

Spanish youth comedy that tells about Amaia, she is a teenager who, overnight, has to say goodbye to her life in Barcelona to go to her mother’s town, where nothing ever happens. However, there she discovers the past of her grandmother, with a reputation for being the only witch that has existed in the town.

The Devil in Ohio (September 2)

Find out why no one is safe. Psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis takes in a mysterious young woman who has escaped from a cult. What Suzanne doesn’t know is that this decision could destroy her family. the devil in ohio It is an adaptation of the bestseller by daria polanti. Inspired by true events, it is an overwhelming story with satanic elements in a town in the United States.

False identities (September 2)

“Young friends Zoe and Becca decide to create their own fake ID emporium. But when the business starts to take off, their life as criminals becomes very real.”

HBO MAX

Elvis (September 2)

Rated as one of the best biopics or biographical films in history, this story delves into the complex dynamic that existed between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, in the context of the cultural revolution and the loss of innocence in the United States. It also reveals the experiences of Priscilla Presley, one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life.

House of Hammer: Family Secrets (September 2)

“House of Hammer” is Debauchery. Cheated. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. (Discover Plus)

“House of Hammer: Family Secrets” is a documentary series that tells that in Over the course of five generations, the men of the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any one vault can contain. Through a trove of archives and interviews with survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light.

“Behind the money and power is a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters displaying all the devastating consequences of unchecked privilege.”

STAR PLUS

Pistol (August 31)

Pistol is a production taken from Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistolthe memories of Steve Jones published in 2016. In the book, jones details the early stages of Sex Pistolswhen he and Paul Cook formed Kutie Jones and its Sex Pistols. This group would become Sex Pistols.

They are part of this series Maisie Williams, Dylan Llewellyn, louis partridge, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Emma Appleton, Anson Boon, Toby Wallace, sydney chandler and Iris Law; among others.

Law & Order: Organized Crime- S2 (31 August)

