The renders of the Sony Xperia 1 IV predict a continuous design to remain different in the market

Sony has new phones in the bedroom for 2022, it may be very close to going on the market and the best example is the appearance of renders, designs, that show what the future terminal may look like. This time it is the Sony Xperia 1 IV the one who stars in the images courtesy of OneLeaks.

Some photographs that show us how Sony continues to bet on a differential design compared to other brands on the market. Some forms in which a bezel is appreciated, which although marked, is still present or the absence of a notch or perforated cameras on the screen and where the presence of a classic headphone jack stands out.

Making a difference in the market

The Xperia 1 IV continues betting on the striking 21:9 image ratio that we have already seen in other models of the brand. A model that comes to succeed the Xperia 1 III that Sony launched in 2021, which we already had the opportunity to analyze and from which it inherits some of its aspects.

The call to be the brand’s next flagship for 2022, bets, according to these images, on a screen with a 21: 9 ratio and a 6.5-inch diagonal in which a thin bezel in the upper area that houses the front camera and various sensors.

The rear area of ​​the Xperia 1 IV shows a photographic section grouped in an “island” very similar to the Sony Xperia 1 III with matte green and black finishes. A model that could present dimensions almost traced to the phone launched in 2021.

On the right side are the volume buttons, a power button that also serves as a fingerprint scanner, and the camera shutter. In the lower part there is a tray for the SIM card and a charging port with USB Type C connectivity. In the upper part, the Xperia 1 IV continues to bet, strangely, on a headphone jack 3.5 millimeters.

In the absence of knowing the specifications, it is expected that as a good flagship, this model bets on the latest Qualcomm SoC that we are already seeing in other brands, as well as a generous RAM. We will be pending any information that may come out about it.

Via | Giznet