The renders of the OnePlus 10T confirm a design almost identical to that of its family

After the recent arrival of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and no less than two years since we saw its last model T, it seems that the current top-of-the-range family of the Chinese company will have a new premium model, having advanced the first renders and leaks of the specifications of the OnePlus 10T.

Some images that come to us from the hand of the well-known leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his alias OnLeaks; shared through the Smartprix website. In them, we can see a terminal visually very similar to the latest model of the family, with a large screen with fairly small bezels, and the presence of a perforated front camera, in this case located in the upper central part of the phone.

As for its back, the first thing that will stand out is its large island for the main camera configuration, which will repeat the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro with a rectangle protruding from the left side of the phone, without joining with any other frame of its back cover. However, according to these leaks, the OnePlus 10T will have a plastic frame and a glass back.

On the other hand, this new terminal will dispense with some of the main features presented in the Pro model, such as the Alert Slider function or the presence of a Hasselblad camera. And it is that in fact we will have a small reduction in what refers to the cameras, with a triple camera setup centered around a 50-megapixel main sensoraccompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, keeping the front 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

As for the rest of its specifications, the OnePlus 10T will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 E4 screen with an FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, powered inside by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Finally, we can find a 4800 mAh battery, backed by the support of a fast charge of 150 W.

Although at the moment no figure has been announced about its price, it seems that this terminal will not offer a discount such as the one seen in the OnePlus 8T, although it will remain below the price of its Pro variant. Thus, without a confirmation official, These phones are expected to be introduced before the end of the year.

