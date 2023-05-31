The renaissance of nuclear power in Japan

In a world increasingly aware of climate change, the search for clean and efficient energy sources has become a priority. In this context, Japan has made a momentous decision: to allow its Nuclear reactors operate beyond the age of 60. This bold move not only seeks to meet current energy challenges, but also to achieve established climate goals.

Recent legislation passed by the Japanese parliament aims to “establish an electricity supply system that achieves a carbon-free society,” according to a parliament spokesperson. Although the technical age limit for reactors remains 60, exceptions are allowed for those that have had to stop operations for “unforeseeable” reasons. These may include changes to security guidelines or temporary injunctions by a court.

The new rules allow operators to exclude shutdown periods when calculating total years of operation. However, to get the exemption, operators need approval from Japan’s nuclear safety authority. In addition, the law includes measures aimed at strengthening safety inspections in aging reactors.

The Japanese government seeks to “ensure a stable supply of electricity while promoting the use of carbon-free electricity resources,” according to a statement from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

This legislative change comes at a time when the Japanese government seeks to revitalize a nuclear sector that was taken offline after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, caused by a devastating tsunami. Although most of Japan’s nuclear reactors remain idle today, the global energy crisis has reopened the debate on the issue. Polls show that public opinion on nuclear power is softening.

Japan’s decision to allow its nuclear reactors to operate beyond the age of 60 is a bold step towards a more sustainable energy future. Although nuclear power has been the subject of controversy in the past, its potential to provide a clean and efficient source of energy is undeniable. This move could be a turning point in the way we view and use nuclear power, not just in Japan, but around the world. Let’s hope that misfortunes like those of Fukushima I do not repeat themselves.