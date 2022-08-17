The release date of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is advanced, when will it arrive in Latin America?

fans of The Lord of the rings will be able to see the Second Age of Middle-earth earlier than expected, on September 1, one day before its previously announced premiere on September 2.

The countdown to the premiere of the first season of the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of has started and less than three weeks are missing for this epic story to reach the screen and depending on the country in which you live, it is the day you can enjoy it.

The moment when the rings were forged will be one of the themes that we will see in the series. (Prime Video)

Prime Video announced that the way in which it will launch its episodes will be that on the day of the premiere it will upload two episodes to its service on September 1 and 2 (depending on the time zone), while the rest of the chapters will continue to be published one by one each week.

The streaming service wants all fans of this series based on the work of J. R. R. Tolkien Live the experience simultaneously and for this reason there will be no territory in which it is launched beforehand, a decision that means that in some countries of Europe or Asia, this show will last until September 2.

The plot is set thousands of years before “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” (Prime Video)

The finale of the eight-episode first season of the series starring Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo It will be broadcast in the same way until next October 14.

what time does it premiere The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on prime video?

Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala: Thursday September 1 20:00 HRS

Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador and Peru: Thursday, September 1 at 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: Thursday September 1 22:00 HRS

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: Thursday September 1 23:00 HRS

Spain: Friday September 2 03:00 AM

United Kingdom: Friday September 2 02:00 AM

Central Europe: Friday September 2nd 03:00 AM

Galadriel, the queen of the elves appears dressed for battle, this time with the performance of the British actress Morfydd Clark. (Prime Video)

The series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earththousands of years before the events of the films and novels of The Lord of the rings. This project brings Tolkien’s legendary story to the screen for the first time. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by the showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, JA Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond and Sharon Tal Yguado, and the producers Rum Ames Y Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs with J. A. Bayonne Y Charlotte Brandström.

Magic and fantasy will say present in this new series. (Prime Video)

Spanish director JA Bayona recently revealed to the magazine sfx what was the rule under which the producers and he were based to transfer this world from the books to the small screen and thereby expand the established canon of Middle-earth.

“When you read the books of Tolkien, you can realize how much he appreciates beauty, so the show is full of beauty. Tolkien is inherently optimistic, warm and emotional. This is a man who went through some of the darkest things in human history (in World War I) and didn’t come out of it and wrote a very strong and hopeless story,” he said.

The series stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo. (Prime Video)

Leading the cast are Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

