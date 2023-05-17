In the United States Congress, a series of hearings on Artificial Intelligence (AI) were held, where OpenAI CEO Samuel Altman testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The objective of these hearings was to discuss the need to establish regulations for AI and to explore possible solutions to mitigate the risks associated with its development.

An optimistic tone towards AI from Congress

Unlike previous hearings where the CEOs of tech companies such as Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and TikTok were harshly questioned, members of the Senate Judiciary Committee struck a friendly tone toward Samuel Altman and his proposed regulations. Altman, in turn, showed his support for many of the reforms proposed by lawmakers.

- Advertisement -

During his testimony, Altman highlighted the need for regulatory intervention by governments to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful AI models. He proposed the creation of a new regulatory agency tasked with licensing AI development by larger companies and ensuring compliance with security standards.

Concern about the risks of AI in the electoral field

Altman expressed concern about the impact of AI on electoral processes, especially in view of the upcoming elections. He stated that regulation would be wise in this area to prevent any negative influence generated by AI-created content. In addition, Altman highlighted that OpenAI has done extensive testing and auditing before launching its AI systems to ensure that they respond in a helpful and safe manner, and refuse to honor harmful requests.

Various proposals to regulate AI

During the hearings, various proposals to regulate AI were discussed. Some of these include holding AI companies liable for damage caused by their systems, as well as requiring licenses for AI models that can persuade, manipulate, or influence people’s behavior or beliefs. Bills have also been introduced to restrict the use of AI in areas such as political advertising.

A joint effort between the Government and Industry

The push to regulate AI has also been backed by the US government and various federal agencies. Altman and CEOs of other major technology companies recently met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House to discuss responsible AI development. In addition, the White House has asked the industry for measures to prevent harm, such as discrimination, and has introduced an “AI Bill of Rights” last year.

- Advertisement -

Summary of how the hearing went

Here are the most important points in summary mode:

OpenAI CEO Samuel Altman testified before the US Senate about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by his company and others.

Altman urged lawmakers to impose licensing requirements and other regulations on organizations that develop advanced AI systems, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 model.

Altman stressed the importance of regulatory intervention by governments to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful AI models.

Altman expressed concern about the impact of AI on elections and advocated for wise regulations in this area.

Also testifying during the hearings was Christina Montgomery, IBM’s director of privacy and trust, who stressed the importance of establishing rules to govern the implementation of AI in specific use cases, rather than regulating the technology itself.

Several legislators praised the willingness of OpenAI and IBM to face new regulations and expressed their astonishment at the presence of large companies willing to be regulated.

Altman proposed creating a new regulatory agency that licenses AI technology with capabilities above a certain threshold and can revoke those licenses to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Altman stressed the importance of preventing AI from causing significant damage to the world and vowed to work with the government to prevent any negative eventualities.

Altman suggested that excessive requirements should not apply to companies and researchers whose AI models are much less advanced than OpenAI’s, and proposed defining capability thresholds for strict regulation of AI models with specific roles.

The possibility of requiring licenses for AI models that can persuade, manipulate, influence people’s behavior or beliefs, as well as those that can help create novel biological agents, was discussed.

Altman noted that OpenAI undergoes extensive testing and independent audits before releasing its AI systems, and that its GPT-4 model is more likely to respond helpfully and reject harmful requests than similar models.

Emphasis was placed on transparency and ensuring that people are not tricked into interacting with AI systems, especially in the context of election misinformation.

Gary Marcus, founder of AI and machine learning companies and a professor of psychology and neural science, warned of AI’s ability to create persuasive lies and deliver harmful medical advice.

The need to establish a cabinet-level organization with technical expertise to oversee AI, similar to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and conduct safety reviews before and after deployment of systems was suggested.

Thoughts on AI regulation

While it is not yet clear what Congress’s concrete plan for AI regulation will be, the hearings have shown a shift in attitude towards this technology, acknowledging the need to balance regulation with potential benefits. The proposal to create a new regulatory agency and set security standards demonstrates a proactive approach to ensuring the safe and ethical use of AI.

AI regulation poses significant challenges due to the rapid evolution of technology and the need to prevent regulations from becoming obstacles to innovation. It is critical that any regulation is based on a precise and targeted approach to address the real risks of AI, without imposing unnecessary burdens on companies and researchers working on less advanced models.

- Advertisement -

Ultimately, AI regulation is a complex issue that requires careful consideration and collaboration between government, industry, and society at large. It is critical to find the right balance that promotes innovation and the benefits of AI, while protecting people from potential risks and harm.