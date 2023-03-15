The refurbished iPhone par excellence is not a Pro, and has no scratches | Swappie trivia

According to a study conducted by Kantar between March and April of last year on behalf of Swappie, 72% of Italians between the ages of 18 and 64 would consider buying a smartphone online. For many, the more computerized, it represents the main option, almost the only one for those looking for a reconditioned product. And Apple has also noticed that the number of people who prefer a refurbished iPhone is growing, so much so that it has recently introduced the entire iPhone 13 range among refurbished iPhones in Italy. Outside the official channels, one of the most “beaten” portals is that of Swappie, a company founded in 2016 in Finland, in Helsinki, and which thanks to refurbished iPhones has experienced vertical growth in just a few years. If you want to learn more, here you will find our story of the October visit to the headquarters, a precious opportunity to find out how the process of renewing iPhones takes place so that from used they become reconditioned, with what logic and standards the process takes place. Instead, below curiosity about the average user who approaches Swappie, between color preferences, aesthetic condition and models of interest.

BLACK IS A CERTAINTY, BEWARE OF AESTHETICS AND… THE PRICE

On the upper floors of the ranking of best-selling colors There are: black red space gray white. The colors give us some more information: three of the four, i.e. black, red and white, are not offered on the iPhone Pros, range in which the closest color to black is space gray (the only one in the top 4) and the one closest to white is silver. Those three colors are “standard” iPhones, which are therefore the favorites of those who buy a refurbished iPhone on Swappie, but we’ll come back to them in a few lines. Apple may launch iPhone with Touch ID under the screen and health functions “inspired” by the Galaxy S10 In addition to the attention in the choice of color, the average customer prefers to spend a few euros more but have a device in very good or excellent aesthetic condition: few, reports the Finnish company, choose to have one in acceptable condition, which implies a product with obvious signs of use despite the fact that full functionality is always guaranteed regardless of the degree of wear selected.

Apple iPhone 8 67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3mm

4.7 inches – 1334×750 px Apple iPhone SE 2020 67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3mm

4.7 inches – 1334×750 px Apple iPhone 12 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.4mm

6.1 inches – 2532x1170px Apple iPhone 11 75.7 x 150.9 x 8.3mm

6.1 inches – 1792x828px Click here for the full comparison »

But which are the most popular iPhones? The cheapest get the highest numbers, therefore iPhone 8 and iPhone SE 2020, but preferences for iPhone 12 and 13 are growing. Instead, the iPhone 11 surprisesamong the models with the numbers that continue to be most in demand, with the most invariable numbers over time, a sort of best seller: “The iPhone 11 is a real success in the Swappie community, rewarded with excellent value for money”Swappie writes.

