The Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 is official: a perfect smartwatch for sports lovers

More and more manufacturers are jumping on the wearables bandwagon by introducing their own smartwatches and other products. We have a new example in the emblematic sports brand that has just presented its first smartwatch, the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0.

We are talking about a smart watch that has just been presented in India, although we can assume that it will land in other markets. And be careful with the price of the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0, since this smartwatch can become a resounding success in sales.

Design and features of the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0

Reebok’s first smartwatch features a traditional Design, betting on a circular sphere and finishes in metal and polycarbonate. But what is interesting is what we see in the technology that it hides inside to be able to offer up to 15 different sports modes. In addition, and how could it be otherwise in a device with these characteristics, the new Reebok smart watch boasts resistance to water through its IP67 certificationso that rain or sweat are not a problem.

enlarge photo Features of the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 reebok

We will continue talking about its screen, formed by a 1.3 inch led panel to deliver great image quality. We do not have data on the hardware that it hides inside, but we can confirm that the new Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 does not lack sensors.

To begin with, cIt has a heart rate monitor, in addition to an SpO2 sensor to measure oxygen levels in the blood. To this we must add its BoosFit app that will allow you to control every last parameter of the physical activity you do, or effectively keep track of your menstrual cycle.

On the other hand, It has an app that will allow you to control the music and the camera of the mobile remotely, a value to be taken into account. And be careful, this model offers between 7 and 15 days of autonomy, in addition to charging in just 2 hours.

Of course, to offer a product at such an attractive price, the manufacturer has cut some benefits, so the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 does not have GPS. Regarding the price and launch date, for now this model will be launched in India from January 28 at a price of about 54 euros with a promotional offer, although later its price will rise to about 90 euros in exchange. An interesting product that does not cross the 100 euro barrier to offer great value for money.

>