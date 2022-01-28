Search here...
Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

The Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 is official: a perfect smartwatch for sports lovers

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

More and more manufacturers are jumping on the wearables bandwagon by introducing their own smartwatches and other products. We have a new example in the emblematic sports brand that has just presented its first smartwatch, the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0.

We are talking about a smart watch that has just been presented in India, although we can assume that it will land in other markets. And be careful with the price of the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0, since this smartwatch can become a resounding success in sales.

Design and features of the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0

Reebok’s first smartwatch features a traditional Design, betting on a circular sphere and finishes in metal and polycarbonate. But what is interesting is what we see in the technology that it hides inside to be able to offer up to 15 different sports modes. In addition, and how could it be otherwise in a device with these characteristics, the new Reebok smart watch boasts resistance to water through its IP67 certificationso that rain or sweat are not a problem.

Read:

End of an Era: Facebook Farmville says Goodby after a Decade

enlarge photo

Features of the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 reebok

We will continue talking about its screen, formed by a 1.3 inch led panel to deliver great image quality. We do not have data on the hardware that it hides inside, but we can confirm that the new Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 does not lack sensors.

To begin with, cIt has a heart rate monitor, in addition to an SpO2 sensor to measure oxygen levels in the blood. To this we must add its BoosFit app that will allow you to control every last parameter of the physical activity you do, or effectively keep track of your menstrual cycle.

On the other hand, It has an app that will allow you to control the music and the camera of the mobile remotely, a value to be taken into account. And be careful, this model offers between 7 and 15 days of autonomy, in addition to charging in just 2 hours.

Of course, to offer a product at such an attractive price, the manufacturer has cut some benefits, so the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 does not have GPS. Regarding the price and launch date, for now this model will be launched in India from January 28 at a price of about 54 euros with a promotional offer, although later its price will rise to about 90 euros in exchange. An interesting product that does not cross the 100 euro barrier to offer great value for money.

Read:

Startup Boost is the solution that Microsoft will implement to make Edge start up faster on your computer

>

Previous articleScientists create a floating object control that solves a fluid dynamics problem with AI
Next articleEpic gains allies in lawsuit against Apple and App Store policies
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
spot_img

Related articles

Android

HarmonyOS: Not just Huawei anymore

Although HarmonyOS was Huawei's response to its veto in the United States, which prevents the brand from using...
Tech News

Google promises individuals an option for free legacy G Suite accounts

Last week a notice came from Google to users of free Workspace accounts inherited from G Suite that...
Tech News

Scientists create a floating object control that solves a fluid dynamics problem with AI

Using recent advances in deep reinforcement learning and a suitable AI field, the Bio-Inspired Robotics Laboratory (BIRL) research...
Tech News

Amortizing a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mining Ethereum would take us more than 3 years

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is one of NVIDIA's most powerful graphics cards, and it's also one of...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Company

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.