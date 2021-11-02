The Redmi Watch 2 is now official: a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch that does not disappoint

Today we had an appointment with Xiaomi to present its new alternative to the Apple Watch. Said and done: the Redmi Watch 2, which could arrive in Europe as Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite 2, it is already official.

A device that is renewed to offer better features than its predecessor, in addition to several reasons why it can be one of the best alternatives to the Apple Watch of the Cupertino-based giant. The most remarkable? His impressive AMOLED display, a detail to take into account in a smartwatch whose price, as you will see later, is a real demolition.

Although it is true that for the moment it has been presented in China, we have already told you that most likely they will make a global launch under the name Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite 2, so you have to be attentive, since this wearable points ways.

OLED screen and very reasonable price

enlarge photo Redmi Watch 2 colors Xiaomi

On an aesthetic level we do not see many changes compared to its predecessor, but looking at the technical characteristics of the Redmi Watch 2, we do see some very interesting surprises.

To get started, this model increases its screen diagonal compared to the original Redmi Watch. In this way, we go from the 1.4 inches of the first model to a diagonal that grows to 1.6 inches. In addition, the panel now has AMOLED technology, a detail to take into account. Remember that this type of screen offers better image quality, as well as greater energy efficiency by turning off panel pixels to represent black.

As for the sensors that the Redmi Watch 2 incorporates, we find GPS, Glonass and Galileo, in addition to heart rate monitor and blood oxygen levels. And beware, this smartwatch is capable of monitoring a total of 117 different sports modes.

We couldn’t forget about her 230 mAh battery, more than enough to support the weight of the hardware of a device that guarantees up to seven days of autonomy. Undoubtedly, a perfect model if you want to buy an inexpensive smartwatch for sports (it is water resistant and can be submerged up to 5 ATM), or simply boast of a great alternative to the Apple Watch to monitor all your steps and control your health.

Regarding the price and launch date, the Redmi Watch 2 for now It will arrive in China at a price of 339 yuan, about 55 euros at the exchange rate. Now we just have to wait for the firm to confirm the launch in Spain of this new alternative to the Apple Watch, since the Redmi Watch 2 looks fantastic.

